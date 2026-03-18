Izzy Salant

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Steven Phillips, founder and executive director of JewishERGs, told JNS that a number of Jewish employees at Microsoft “avoided going to the campus” in the wake of anti-Israel protests at the computer software giant.