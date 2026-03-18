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Izzy Salant

Izzy Salant

Izzy Salant is a Los Angeles-based journalist and social media/digital marketing manager at JNS.

University of Maryland
U.S. News
UMD student gov passes resolution on Yom Kippur calling for Israel boycott
“Holding a vote that seeks to demonize the Jewish homeland on a day when Jewish students will not be able to participate is exclusionary, biased and flat-out wrong,” Maryland Hillel stated.
Oct. 3, 2025
Izzy Salant
Pomegranates
Jewish Life
As High Holidays loom, US Jews uneasy but unified, rabbis say
Sep. 18, 2025
Izzy Salant
Charlie Kirk
Israel News
Charlie Kirk ‘murdered for speaking truth, defending freedom,’ Netanyahu says
Sep. 10, 2025
Izzy Salant
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News
House hearing to address ways labor laws ‘warped’ to advance Jew-hatred
A spokesman for the House Committee on Education and Workforce told JNS that the hearing will reveal how “unions are escalating antisemitic discrimination.”
Sep. 8, 2025
Izzy Salant
Betar Youth Camp, 1935
Israel News
After being reinstated to World Zionist Congress, Betar US to pursue ADL
The Anti-Defamation League lists Betar US in its “glossary of extremism and hate” database.
Aug. 27, 2025
Izzy Salant
Mark Carney
Israel News
Despite report to contrary, Canada says it intends to recognize Palestinian state
“Canada will increase its efforts in supporting strong, democratic governance in Palestine,” a spokeswoman for the Canadian government told JNS.
Aug. 26, 2025
Izzy Salant
Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, Stands With Israel
U.S. News
Red-paint vandalism mars Israeli flag at Philadelphia Jewish museum
A museum spokesperson told JNS that cleanup is still underway.
Aug. 22, 2025
Izzy Salant
Microsoft
U.S. News
‘Worker intifada’ at Microsoft leaves some Jewish employees feeling abandoned
Steven Phillips, founder and executive director of JewishERGs, told JNS that a number of Jewish employees at Microsoft “avoided going to the campus” in the wake of anti-Israel protests at the computer software giant.
Aug. 22, 2025
Izzy Salant
Justice Department
U.S. News
US Justice Department announces Jew-hatred advisory committee
It wasn’t clear if the new body replaces, works with or runs parallel to the department’s task force on antisemitism.
Aug. 15, 2025
Izzy Salant
Crime Scene of Attack on Jews in Boulder, Colorado
U.S. News
Colorado includes nine Jewish organizations in $250k security grant allotments
Gov. Jared Polis is a “role model in taking threats against the Jewish community seriously,” Miri Kornfeld, of StandWithUs Colorado, told JNS.
Aug. 14, 2025
Izzy Salant
Notebook and pen
U.S. News
Jewish journo fellowship faces challenges adding conservative mentors alongside centrists, leftists
It is “actively looking for people across the political spectrum, because that’s how you do journalism education,” the program director told JNS.
Aug. 13, 2025
Izzy Salant
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