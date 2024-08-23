Kardashian’s stylist: ‘I will never hide my Zionism’

Dani Levy, a name that resonates through the corridors of Hollywood’s fashion elite, has long been an elusive figure for the media. Despite being one of Israel’s most sought-after interviewees, Levy has maintained a strict policy of declining press engagements—until now.

“Los Angeles is where I work, but Israel is my sanctuary,” Levy explains, shedding light on her previous reluctance. “When I’m here, it’s my escape from the spotlight. Every summer, I return to this paradise, free from the demands of work and interviews.”

The architect behind some of the most influential wardrobes in the world was born 35 years ago to Ezra and Yona, emigrants from the Israeli cities of Rehovot and Ness Ziona to the U.S.

“We’re a traditional family, I’m of Yemenite and Persian descent. My mother still makes jachnun,” Levy shared, referencing the traditional Yemenite pastry. “My parents have lived in Los Angeles for decades but still struggle with English.”

At age 7, Levy’s life took an unexpected turn when her family moved back to Israel for six years.

“I went from a typical American kid to a student at an ultra-Orthodox school in Jerusalem,” she reminisced. “Suddenly, my wardrobe consisted of long skirts, long-sleeved shirts and socks with sandals. While the school wasn’t my cup of tea, the spiritual connection I forged there has remained a constant in my life.

“My bat mitzvah was in Israel, and I maintained a religious lifestyle until I was 26. I observed Shabbat and prayed regularly, this is why my Hebrew is still flawless,” Levy explained. “Even now, in the heart of Hollywood, I insist on kosher wine and meat. It’s not always easy in my social circles, but it’s important to me. In another life, I could have been a devout, ultra-Orthodox housewife with eight kids in Rehovot.”

Q: In your perception, are you more Israeli or more American?

“It’s funny because when I’m in America I feel like an outsider, Israeli, and when I’m in Israel I feel American. You could say I’m half and half.”

Levy’s fashion odyssey began two decades ago with a leap of faith—moving to Italy to study fashion design. After five grueling years, she made another bold move: quitting school and returning to Los Angeles, determined to break into the world of celebrity styling.

Q: How did you get your foot in the door?

“It was a grind,” Levy said. “I had zero connections. This was pre-Instagram, so I scoured stylist websites and bombarded them with emails—50 to 60 a day. I offered to work for free, just to get a chance. Eventually, I worked my way up to earning $200 for 22-hour days. It was intense, but it was my foot in the door.”

The Kanye chapter

Levy’s persistence paid off. Within months, she was working alongside stylists for A-listers such as R&B musician Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez, and Justin Timberlake. But it was Kanye West who truly launched her career into the stratosphere.

“During an L.A. stint, I crossed paths with Kanye’s stylist. They were having issues, constantly at odds. Out of the blue, Kanye offered me her position and asked me to join his tour.”

Q: I bet you didn’t hesitate.

“I said yes immediately and suddenly I realized it was happening. But after two weeks, his former stylist wanted back in. Kanye, appreciating my calm demeanor, chose to stick with me and let her go.”

Q: How do you feel about his recent controversies?

“We’re not in contact anymore, but it broke my heart. It still does. There’s this track he wrote, ‘I miss the old Kanye.’ That line echoes in my mind constantly. I yearn for that version of him every single day. The opportunities he gave me were unparalleled. Who else would have taken a chance on me like that?”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

It quickly became clear that working with one of the biggest stars in the world was just a stopover to the biggest star in the world—Kim Kardashian. “One day he [West] told me that Kim was in her second pregnancy and not leaving the house, and asked if I could come dress her. I went, we met, and she was amazing,” she recalled her first encounter with the star.

“Her soul, her calmness, and her professionalism reminded me of myself, we immediately connected, and I started dressing both of them. I remember I lost weight drastically; I was with them all day. They would just go out for ice cream and get photographed. She’s the most photographed woman in the world, so I had no time to rest, eat or relax, it was crazy.”

Q: And when they separated, you stayed with Kim and left him?

“Yes, when they split up, I naturally sided with her and continued working with her. It was uncomfortable for me because both of them were reaching out to me.”

Q: I assume you’re bound by confidentiality.

“Of course, they’re my family, I highly respect them. They let me into their home, I’m with their children.”

Q: You and Kim are very similar, both externally, and in energy, and even your voices are similar.

“People tell me that a lot. Today, stylists don’t just choose clothes, they dictate hair, makeup, really everything. I love her so much. I have the opportunity to work with anyone in the world, but I choose to work only with her. There’s an elegance in her that can’t be explained. You don’t know what crazy life she has. If mine is crazy, imagine hers. And she maintains class and poise, our serenity is above all.”

Q: Do you work with her exclusively?

“In my contract, I can work with whoever I want, but I prefer to work on one thing and give my 100%.

Q: Has it happened that you chose a clothing item and after she posted it on social media, it sold out?

“Oh yes, all the time.”

Q: You realize that you’re deciding what we’ll all wear.

“I’m just now kind of processing it all, and I don’t take it for granted.”

“I will never hide my Zionism”

Despite the sensitive nature of the topic in her industry, Levy remains one of the most vocal supporters of Israel, always raising awareness for the hostages in Gaza. The most notable instance was at her boss’s Christmas party, where Levy arrived wearing the Hostages and Missing Families Forum necklace. “It was clear to me that I would go with the dog tag calling for the release of the hostages, that’s who I am,” she said.

Q: I see you have a hostage bracelet on your wrist.

“I love wearing it, especially abroad, because people ask me what it is and I love getting into conversations and explaining.”

Q: Many Israelis who haven’t yet made it big abroad are afraid to post pro-Israeli content, and you, who’ve already reached the top, aren’t afraid. You have a lot to lose.

“It gets to me when people stay silent and don’t speak up. I think about the hostages trapped in tunnels, screaming for help with no one to hear them. For me, speaking out is a no-brainer. I was here [in Israel] on October 7. Like everyone else, I woke up to sirens in Tel Aviv. I rushed to the TV, saw the kidnappings happening, and felt the full impact of it all. I was right in the middle of it.

“You know, Kim was really worried about me. Even Christina Aguilera and many others I hadn’t been in touch with reached out to check if I was okay. I feel like I’ve been given a unique opportunity to explain our side of the story to them.”

Q: As part of your mission to represent us to the world, is it important for you to work with Israeli designers?

“Of course, I love to support them. We have the best wedding dress designers in the world here. When it comes to evening gowns, there’s elegance and glamour, while in the US they prefer more princess-style dresses.”



Q: Would you like an Israeli partner?

“Yes! To tell you the truth, I’m only attracted to Israelis. I have a type, I like a look similar to mine, Sephardic, especially Moroccan.”

Q: You’re returning home tonight. The interview is taking place on Sunday, and there’s still concern that the Iranian attack might happen today. Does that stress you out?

“No. I can’t explain why. I’ve been here for almost the entire war. This Iranian threat has been going on for two weeks while I’ve been here. It already feels like part of life, there’s no more drama or stress. With hostages trapped in Gaza, how can I worry about myself? I appreciate being in Israel and I feel safe here.”

Q: What surprised me most was your Zionism and patriotism. There are many people with far less status, and who are more Israeli than you, who are afraid to lose out because of it.

“I’m in this position only because I’m Jewish and I have a Jewish heart. That’s the whole point, I wouldn’t have gotten here if it wasn’t for my faith, that’s the truth. At the end of the day, I deal with clothes. Should I start crying over the wrong shoe? I don’t have that in me, there are hostages in Gaza.”

Q: It seems natural for you to collaborate with an Israeli fashion company.

“Yes. On this trip, I started talking with various people. It’s going to happen, I won’t talk about it yet, but it’s happening. I’m looking for reasons to be here as much as possible.”

Q: You’ve reached your peak. What’s next?

“I already know. I want to design all the clothes I wear, everyday clothes, sportswear, and evening wear. I’ve just now opened up to talking with people about collaborations. I have a desire for something big. Kim gives me a chance to design with the biggest designers in the world, so why not do it myself?”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.