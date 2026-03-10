More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Features

‘Exodus via Egypt’: Relieved Israelis return in wartime from Sinai

JNS joins citizens coming home at Taba International Airport.

Israeli newlyweds Tohar and Amit Cohen who were stranded in Abu Dhabi on the way home from their honeymoon at the Taba International Airport, March 9, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
Mar. 10, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.

TABA, Egypt—It was a trip the young Israeli couple will never forget.

Tohar and Amit Cohen, 28, were on their way home from their honeymoon in Australia when their connecting flight to Tel Aviv via Abu Dhabi made a U-turn midair just as it was approaching Tel Aviv when war with Iran broke out last month.

For the next 10 days, the Tel Aviv newlyweds were among thousands of Israelis stranded in the United Arab Emirates as the Gulf state, which came under unprecedented missile and drone attacks launched by Iran, temporarily closed its airspace last week.

On Monday night, the couple, along with hundreds of other Israelis who had been stranded in the UAE, finally made it home on special flights organized by two small Israeli carriers that landed at a tiny airport in the Sinai Desert.

“I was a bit afraid because I had never been to Sinai,” Tohar Cohen told JNS upon landing. “But I was more scared to get stuck for another two weeks and just wanted to get home.”

The one-room airport terminal—also used for tourists exiting Israel after the outbreak of war on Feb. 28—was teeming on Monday evening with Israeli tourists on a flight back from Dubai with a colorful mix of young and old, backpackers stopped in their tracks on the way back from the Far East, families and a group of Russian-speaking Israelis.

Adi Cohen-Dictor, 49, of Tel Aviv, had tried to rush back to Israel from a vacation in Thailand with her two young daughters just before the war broke out. She left her husband and son in Bangkok after her son had stomach flu and was unable to travel, only to be turned around midair and then stuck in Abu Dhabi for more than a week. The bright spot was that their stay was covered by the Emirati airline and the government.

After failing to secure seats for her children on several publicized, government-sponsored repatriation flights from the UAE that prioritized families and the elderly, she paid $850 for a one-way ticket for an Arkia or Israir European-leased flight via Egypt. She selected this option to return home as quickly as possible.

“I wouldn’t have chosen this route, but this was the situation,” she said, expressing her relief at being on her way back.

Stranded Tourists Return to Israel
Ayal Elbaz (center) with two co-workers in an Egyptian taxi on the way to the Israeli border after flying through five countries to get back home to the Jewish state, March 9, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

Ayal Elbaz, 37, of the central Israeli community of Ginaton, was on a business trip in Singapore when his return flight got cancelled, and ended up stuck in a detention cell at the Bangkok airport with his two coworkers alongside Pakistanis and Indians when they didn’t have an onward flight or hotel booking.

They were then put on a flight back to Singapore and allowed to re-enter with the help of the Israeli Consul, after which they flew to Dubai and then on to Taba to enter Israel.

“This has been one long journey flying through five countries to get home,” Elbaz said.

‘As fast as possible’

Over nearly two weeks now, some 25,000 stranded Israelis returned to the country via land border crossings with Egypt and Jordan, while 31,000 people left Israel via the crossings, according to the Israeli Ministry of Interior.

After filling out a short immigration form—a flashback to a pre-digital age—and having their passports stamped by Egyptian immigration officers, the tourists picked up their bags at the lone luggage carousel. They then stepped out to the desert to haggle with Egyptian taxi drivers in a mix of Hebrew and Arabic over the war-heightened price of the half-hour ride to the Israeli border.

After a circuitous journey, the passengers were weary but ecstatic to be on their way back to the Jewish state.

“We wanted to get home as fast as possible,” offered Rachel Handel, 70, of the Jerusalem bedroom community of Har Adar, who was visiting Dubai with her daughter and grandson when the war broke out. “The main thing is we are safely home.”

As the Israeli flag came into view at the entrance to the land crossing into the Red Sea resort city of Eilat, the passengers gave out cries of joy and thanksgiving.

“It’s our exodus from Egypt,” they exclaimed.

Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits is an award-winning international journalist who is an Israel correspondent and feature news writer at JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is now based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after landing at Palm Beach International Airport on March 20, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump says ‘Epic Fury’ almost done
“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives an update on an Iranian missile attack on Arad, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
‘A very difficult evening,’ Netanyahu says after Iranian missiles wound 115
“We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts,” added the Israeli premier.
Mar. 22, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One. Credit: Twitter.
U.S. News
48 hours or lights out: Trump issues Hormuz ultimatum
The Islamic Republic must open the Strait of Hormuz completely, “without threat,” or the United States will begin targeting its power plants, said the president.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir meets with local authority heads in Metula and Kiryat Shmona on March 21, 2026, along with senior commanders. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Zamir: Israel halfway through Iran campaign
IDF chief says strikes have weakened Iran’s regime and vows to push Hezbollah threat from border as “Operation Roaring Lion” enters fourth week.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Two vehicles go up in flames following a Hezbollah strike near a community in Israel's Galilee Panhandle, March 22, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
One killed in Hezbollah strike in northern Israel
“There is damage and there are casualties,” said the Israel Defense Forces.
Mar. 22, 2026
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin