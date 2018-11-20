The NGOs and funders behind Airbnb’s BDS policy

On November 19, 2018, Airbnb issued a press release announcing it was “removing listings” in “Israeli settlements in the Occupied West Bank.” The company provided no details as to how it defines “Israeli settlements” or the “Occupied West Bank” and whether its decision relates to Jerusalem, and in particular, the Jewish Quarter of the Old City.

This change in policy was a clear result of a coordinated and well-financed campaign targeting the company by NGOs involved in BDS (boycott, divestment, and sanctions) campaigns against Israel, led by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), in concert with the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), at least three Israeli groups, and the Palestinian Authority. The funders responsible for this campaign include a number of European governments as well as the US-based Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

Airbnb faced an intensive multi-year attack and threats of being included in the forthcoming UN HRC “blacklist,” boycotts, and other forms of negative publicity. Indeed, the company acknowledged that offering listings in West Bank “settlements” was not illegal, meaning that its decision was the result of political pressure.

The company provided five vague criteria used in the process of making this decision:

“1. Recognize that each situation is unique and requires a case-by-case approach. 2. Consult with a range of experts and our community of stakeholders. 3. Assess any potential safety risks for our hosts and guests. 4. Evaluate whether the existence of listings is contributing to existing human suffering. 5. Determine whether the existence of listings in the occupied territory has a direct connection to the larger dispute in the region.”

Airbnb did not disclose details of how these criteria were implemented, how it analyzed these factors, nor identify the supposed “experts” and “community of stakeholders” consulted.

Airbnb titled its release “Listings in Disputed Regions” and claims it operates in 191 countries. This anodyne language masks the clearly discriminatory purpose of its policy in bowing to pressure from the BDS campaign. Airbnb has thousands of listings in occupied territories (Turkish Occupied Cyprus, Tibet, etc…) and in areas of extreme violence and human suffering. Yet, the company has decided to solely apply this policy to approximately 100+ Jewish-owned apartments under location criteria not specified by the company. Moreover, the apartments allegedly at issue represent .005% of Airbnb’s 4 million listings. In contrast, listings in China (including Tibet) comprise 4%.

The role of NGOs and their funder/enablers in this discriminatory political campaign is central. The Israeli NGO known as Kerem Navot, which has partnered with HRW in a number of BDS initiatives, is funded by the European Union (via the Palestinian NGO ARIJ); Rosa Luxemburg Foundation – the funding arm of far-left Die Linke political party (Germany); Diakonia(Sweden); and Broederlijk Delen (Belgium). Who Profits, an Israeli NGO that lists targets for global BDS campaigns, is funded by Church of Sweden (Sweden), Trocaire (Ireland), CCFD-Terre Solidaire (France), HEKS-EPER (Switzerland), DanChurchAid(Denmark), Diakonia (Sweden), Medico International (Germany), and Fagforbunet (Norway).

Rockefeller Brothers Fund is providing grants to a number of these NGOs leading this BDS campaign, including HRW, JVP, SumOfUs, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, and Who Profits.

NGO Involvement:

HRW has been campaigning on this issue for at least two years On November 20, 2018, published the 65-page “ Bed and Breakfast on Stolen Land: Tourist Rental Listings in West Bank Settlements HRW has been a leader in BDS campaigns for 17 years, beginning with the 2001 NGO Forum of the UN Durban conference. This is at least HRW’s fifth publication promoting BDS since 2016.



Co-authored the November 2018 report with HRW.

Who Profits posted a profile of Airbnb

Airbnb was also featured in the NGO’s October 2017 report and accompanying political campaign, “ Touring Israeli Settlements Business and Pleasure for the Economy of Occupation

SumOfUs.org

SumOfUs is a “community of people” that “exists to put bad corporations back in their place.” According to its website, SomeOfUs receives funding from Open Society Foundations, Rockefeller Brothers Foundation

Sum of Us created a fake Aibnb listing

Friends of Sabeel

On its website, FOSNA states

Visualizing Palestine