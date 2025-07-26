Forces nab suspect in car ramming that hurt eight near Netanya

( July 26, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli forces on Saturday evening arrested the suspect in this week’s car-ramming attack at the entrance to Kfar Yona in central Israel.

Arkan Khaled, 27, from the nearby Arab-Israeli city of Tayibe, was apprehended during a search at a construction site in the area, according to a police statement.

On Thursday, eight IDF soldiers were wounded in a car-ramming attack at the Beit Lid/Hasharon Junction. The terrorist struck troops waiting at a bus stop on Route 57 at the entrance to Kfar Yona, located between Netanya and Tulkarem.

Khaled fled immediately after the crash, leading security forces to launch a manhunt.