German Air Force chief makes farewell visit to Israel

Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz wraps up term with tour of Gaza border, Tel Nof squadron.

German Air Force chief Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz reviews Israeli-German drone cooperation at Tel Nof Airbase, May 2025. Credit: IDF.
(May 5, 2025 / JNS)

Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, commander of the German Air Force, arrived in Israel this week for a farewell visit, concluding his seven-year tenure.

Gerhartz toured Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip, met with Israeli Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar and visited the joint Israeli-German “Red Baron” drone squadron at Tel Nof Airbase, near Rehovot.

The visit underscores growing defense ties, including German procurement of Israeli-made armed UAVs and continued cooperation despite recent speculation over Berlin’s arms export policy.

“My first trip abroad as chief of the German Air Force was to Israel …, and now I’m coming back here for my last trip. It closes a circle,” Gerhartz said.

The trip highlights strategic alignment between the nations amid shared defense challenges.

