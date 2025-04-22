Israeli firms to supply German military with armed drones

( April 22, 2025 / JNS)

Israel’s defense industry is poised to play a pivotal role in Germany’s military modernization efforts, as Berlin embarks on a significant procurement of loitering munitions, commonly known as “suicide drones,” according to a report on Tuesday.

This strategic move, which Germany’s Defense Ministry announced last week, underscores the country’s commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities in response to evolving global threats, according to Globes.

Central to this initiative are partnerships between Israeli and German defense firms. UVision, an Israeli company based in Tzur Yigal, has collaborated with Germany’s Rheinmetall to produce the Hero series of loitering munitions, according to the report.

The Hero line includes the Hero 120, with a range of 40 to 60 kilometers (25 to 38 miles) and a one-hour flight time, carrying a 4.5-kilogram warhead. For longer-range missions, the Hero 1250 can fly more than 200 kilometers (125 miles) for up to 10 hours, delivering a 50-kilogram (110-pound) payload.

These drones are equipped with electro-optical and infrared sensors that allow remote operators to monitor the battlefield in real time, adjust flight paths, or abort missions to avoid collateral damage. They can also operate autonomously or be handed off to ground forces for enhanced coordination.

Meanwhile, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has teamed up with European missile group MBDA to promote the Harop loitering munition. With a nine-hour flight capability and a range of 200 kilometers (125 miles) at an altitude of 15,000 feet, the Harop carries a 16-kilogram (35-pound) explosive payload and attacks targets with pinpoint accuracy from horizontal or vertical angles. The Harop became a symbol of military success for Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War, earning international recognition for its effectiveness.

Germany’s decision marks a shift in its military acquisition strategy, according to Globes. Rather than starting with small pilot programs, the Bundeswehr (German Army) plans to immediately deploy large numbers of these drones to frontline units for operational testing and feedback. The approach is expected to accelerate adoption and shape future procurement paths, potentially leading to an expansion of the program. Bundeswehr Inspector General Gen. Carsten Breuer, having seen the effectiveness of this technology in both the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, called it “a game changer,” according to the report.

Beyond Germany, Israeli defense technology is seeing increased demand across Europe. Greece is in advanced talks with Israel to co-develop a €2 billion air defense system modeled after the Iron Dome. This collaboration is part of Greece’s broader military modernization plan and would create a multi-layered defense shield against missiles and drones.

Additionally, the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), involving 21 nations, plans to invest over $4 billion in a joint air and missile defense network, with Israeli systems—including the long-range Arrow—under consideration. These developments reflect growing European interest in Israeli solutions amid a changing global security landscape.