JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskWorld News

Germany bans pro-Hamas group supporting ‘Palestinian resistance’

“In many cases nothing other than hatred for Jews is hidden behind solidarity with Palestine," said Herbert Reul, interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia.

A pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin, Nov. 4, 2023. Credit: Streets of Berlin via Wikimedia Commons.
A pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin, Nov. 4, 2023. Credit: Streets of Berlin via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(May 16, 2024 / JNS)

German authorities on Thursday banned Palestine Solidarity Duisburg, which had expressed solidarity with “Palestinian resistance in all forms,” according to the Associated Press.

Police raided four properties in the city of Duisburg linked to the group.

The Interior Ministry in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia also accused the group of spreading antisemitic narratives.

The move “sends the right signal,” said the region’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul, adding that “in many cases nothing other than hatred for Jews is hidden behind solidarity with Palestine, as in the case of the organization banned today.”

In February, Germany’s Bild newspaper reported that Berlin would cease funding six Palestinian NGOs that were declared terrorist organizations in 2021 by then Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

In November, The German federal government announced a complete ban on Hamas activities in the country following the Palestinian terror group’s Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 Israelis.

“With Hamas, I have today completely banned the activities of a terrorist organization whose aim is to destroy the State of Israel,” said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser at the time.

The German wing of Samidoun, a Palestinian organization with close ties with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror group, was also disbanded.

Faeser said that Samidoun worked under the guise of a solidarity group for Palestinian prisoners to spread antisemitic hate and anti-Israel propaganda.

Samidoun’s German branch had previously organized a march in Berlin where the mainly German Muslim participants chanted “Death to Jews” and “Death to Israel.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates