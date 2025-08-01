Herzog to visit Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will depart on Sunday for a three-day trip to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

During the visit, Herzog will hold meetings with President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania, President Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia, and President Alar Karis of Estonia, along with other senior figures.

Diplomatic meetings will “focus on advancing international efforts to secure the release of hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas, supporting Israel’s broader diplomatic campaign amid ongoing national challenges, strengthening bilateral ties including in the fields of economic and security cooperation, and increasing international pressure on the Iranian regime,” according to a statement from the president’s office.

Herzog will tour major Holocaust memorial sites, participate in ceremonies commemorating destroyed Jewish communities and inaugurate sites tied to Jewish history. He is also slated to meet with members of the local Jewish communities.

“These visits will underscore the importance of preserving historical memory and combating the alarming rise of antisemitism in Europe,” added the statement.

Accompanying Herzog will be a senior economic delegation representing the Israel Export Institute, the Manufacturers Association of Israel and the Israel Innovation Authority. The delegation will hold working meetings with local counterparts to promote cooperation in the fields of economy, technology, and industry.

Last month, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited the same three Baltic states.