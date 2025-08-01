Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Herzog to visit Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

"These visits will underscore the importance of preserving historical memory and combating the alarming rise of antisemitism in Europe," said the Israeli president.

JNS Staff
President Isaac Herzog attends a swearing-in ceremony for rabbinical court judges, held at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on June 10, 2025. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
President Isaac Herzog attends a swearing-in ceremony for rabbinical court judges, held at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on June 10, 2025. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Edit
(Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will depart on Sunday for a three-day trip to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

During the visit, Herzog will hold meetings with President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania, President Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia, and President Alar Karis of Estonia, along with other senior figures.

Diplomatic meetings will “focus on advancing international efforts to secure the release of hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas, supporting Israel’s broader diplomatic campaign amid ongoing national challenges, strengthening bilateral ties including in the fields of economic and security cooperation, and increasing international pressure on the Iranian regime,” according to a statement from the president’s office.

Herzog will tour major Holocaust memorial sites, participate in ceremonies commemorating destroyed Jewish communities and inaugurate sites tied to Jewish history. He is also slated to meet with members of the local Jewish communities.

“These visits will underscore the importance of preserving historical memory and combating the alarming rise of antisemitism in Europe,” added the statement.

Accompanying Herzog will be a senior economic delegation representing the Israel Export Institute, the Manufacturers Association of Israel and the Israel Innovation Authority. The delegation will hold working meetings with local counterparts to promote cooperation in the fields of economy, technology, and industry.

Last month, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited the same three Baltic states.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics