Hochul urges Jewish communal leaders to apply for boosted security grants

(May 10, 2024 / JNS)

New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul met with rabbis and other Jewish leaders on Wednesday at a roundtable discussion, some of whom grappled with bomb threats over the weekend.

Hochul said she was “outraged by the recent hateful threats against synagogues and encouraged all eligible nonprofit groups to apply for these security grants ahead of next week’s application deadline.”

Organizations can apply for as much as $200,000 to use towards increasing security measures.

Hochul named public safety her top priority, saying she is “committed to using every tool at my disposal to keep New Yorkers safe.”

The Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes grant program includes $60 million in funding between the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

The deadline for applications is May 17.

“No one should feel unsafe in spaces that are designed to bring people together,” said Rossana Rosado, commissioner of the New York State Division of Criminal Justice. “We look forward to supporting this diverse constellation of organizations with measures to safeguard their members and critical missions.”