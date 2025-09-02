House hearing to address ways labor laws ‘warped’ to advance Jew-hatred

( Sept. 2, 2025 / JNS )

Witnesses at a Sept. 9 hearing on Capitol Hill will address ways that “unions are escalating antisemitic discrimination by protecting antisemitic workers instead of protecting Jewish ones,” a spokesman for the House Committee on Education and Workforce told JNS.

The House Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions plans to hold the hearing, titled “Unmasking Union Antisemitism,” on Sept. 9 in the Rayburn Office Building. Witnesses were not yet listed.

“Unions are defending students, who disrupt campus proceedings or make Jewish students feel unsafe, instead of calling out or condemning antisemitic behavior,” the spokesman told JNS. “Unions have also filed lawsuits against employers, who try to ban antisemitic rhetoric in the workplace.”

Republicans on the House panel believe that “labor laws meant to protect organizing efforts are now being warped to extend protections to non-union related activities and advance antisemitic harassment,” the spokesman said.