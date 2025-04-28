Huckabee: Trump decision on Judea, Samaria sovereignty on hold

( April 28, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump is not expected to announce a decision on recognizing Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria in the coming weeks, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told JNS in Jerusalem on Monday night.

“Those are important questions,” Huckabee said during a press conference following his keynote address at the JNS International Policy Summit, “but for the president, getting the hostages home, especially our Americans, is front and center above everything else.”

He continued, saying that there is “certainly time for that discussion, but right now, our priority is seeing the hostages safely returned, ensuring the Iranians are no longer aspiring to nuclear weaponry designed to murder and kill. Then we’ll take on the other issues.”