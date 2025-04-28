Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsIsrael News

Huckabee: Trump decision on Judea, Samaria sovereignty on hold

"For the president, getting the hostages home, especially our Americans, is front and center above everything else," said the American ambassador to Israel.

Amelie Botbol, Akiva Van Koningsveld
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, April 28, 2025. Photo by Hillel Maeir.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, April 28, 2025. Photo by Hillel Maeir.
Edit
(April 28, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump is not expected to announce a decision on recognizing Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria in the coming weeks, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told JNS in Jerusalem on Monday night.

“Those are important questions,” Huckabee said during a press conference following his keynote address at the JNS International Policy Summit, “but for the president, getting the hostages home, especially our Americans, is front and center above everything else.”

He continued, saying that there is “certainly time for that discussion, but right now, our priority is seeing the hostages safely returned, ensuring the Iranians are no longer aspiring to nuclear weaponry designed to murder and kill. Then we’ll take on the other issues.”

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics