Humanitarian aid can prolong armed conflicts, study finds

( Aug. 14, 2025 / JNS )

Humanitarian aid intended to alleviate suffering in war zones often ends up prolonging the very conflicts it seeks to address, according to a Hebrew University study released on Tuesday.

According to the study, aid diversion in various protracted conflicts—including in Somalia, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Ethiopia and Gaza—through theft, taxation, or the manipulation of contracts and beneficiary lists—is a “common and often expected” part of operations.

“In many cases, aid reaches those in need only after sustaining armed groups, corrupt officials, or political elites,” according to Hebrew University professor Barak-Corren. “The oppressive regimes use humanitarian aid to fuel and sustain their aggressions.”

The study notes that Hamas has staffed nearly half of UNRWA jobs in Gaza with its loyalists and imposed a 20-25% tax on aid deliveries.

Similarly, in Somalia, militias and “gatekeepers” have intercepted aid meant for displaced persons, with some camps existing only on paper, the study found, while in Afghanistan, international aid organizations have accepted Taliban-imposed taxes, staffing demands and operational restrictions for decades.

The authors conclude that meaningful reform requires openly acknowledging these trade-offs and, when necessary, securing aid delivery through accountable forces or halting operations to prevent aid from fueling violence.

“Avoiding the issue has allowed diversion to become part of the system,” said Hebrew University’s Jonathan Boxman. “Acknowledging the trade-offs is the first step toward limiting the harm.”

The research paper was published in the peer-reviewed Social Science Research Network.