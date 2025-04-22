Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
IAF strike kills senior Hamas-linked terrorist in Lebanon

Hussein Atwi was behind cross-border plots and global attacks, and coordinated with Hamas and Jamaa Islamiya to target Israeli civilians and troops, according to the Israeli military.

JNS Staff
Lebanese security forces and forensic experts inspect the scene of an Israeli airstrike in Baawerta (Baaouerta), near the coastal town of Damour, about 20 kilometres south of Beirut, which reportedly killed a terrorist leader of Jamaa Islamiya, a Lebanese Islamist group allied with Palestinian Hamas, on April 22, 2025. Photo by Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images.
(April 22, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Tuesday that an Israeli Air Force strike earlier in the day in Haret en Naameh, Lebanon, eliminated Hussein Izzat Mohammad Atwi, a senior operative in the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization, which is affiliated with Hamas in Lebanon.

According to the IDF, Atwi was a key figure in orchestrating and advancing terrorist activity against Israel from Lebanese territory, including rocket fire, infiltration attempts and the coordination of terror infrastructure along the northern border.

The military added that Atwi was also responsible for directing attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad, operating in close coordination with Hamas.

“The IDF will continue to operate to prevent any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel,” the military said.

