IAF strike kills senior Hamas-linked terrorist in Lebanon

( April 22, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Tuesday that an Israeli Air Force strike earlier in the day in Haret en Naameh, Lebanon, eliminated Hussein Izzat Mohammad Atwi, a senior operative in the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization, which is affiliated with Hamas in Lebanon.

According to the IDF, Atwi was a key figure in orchestrating and advancing terrorist activity against Israel from Lebanese territory, including rocket fire, infiltration attempts and the coordination of terror infrastructure along the northern border.

The military added that Atwi was also responsible for directing attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad, operating in close coordination with Hamas.

“The IDF will continue to operate to prevent any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel,” the military said.