JNS
ISRAEL IS AT WAR
Help JNS get the facts out
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

IDF: 1,500 Hamas terrorists killed inside Israel

Israeli forces have "more or less" regained control over the Gaza border, says IDF spokesman.

Israeli soldiers at a staging area near the Israel-Gaza border, Oct. 9, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli soldiers at a staging area near the Israel-Gaza border, Oct. 9, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Edit
(October 10, 2023 / JNS)

Some 1,500 Palestinian terrorists have been killed in Israeli territory since Hamas launched its cross-border assault on Oct. 7, the Israel Defense Forces revealed on Tuesday morning.

IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht added that security forces had “more or less” regained control over the Gaza border.

No Palestinian terrorists have crossed into Israel from Gaza since Monday night, said Hecht, who nevertheless warned of possible future infiltrations.

He also urged Gazans to leave the Strip immediately amid the intensifying war with Hamas.

“The Rafah crossing [with Egypt] is still open. Anyone who can get out, I would advise them to do so,” said Hecht.

However, The IDF subsequently issued a revised directive.

“Clarification: The Rafah crossing was open yesterday, but now it is closed.”

“In recent days, the IDF has been instructing the population inside of the Gaza Strip to distance themselves from designated areas. We emphasize that there is no official call by Israel for residents of the Gaza Strip to exit into Egypt,” the IDF said.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that operations at Rafah have been disrupted by the ongoing conflict.

The IDF continued to pound Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, as the war sparked by the Palestinian terrorist group’s brutal attack on the Jewish state entered its fourth day.

The military said it struck the shaft of an underground tunnel and other assets used by Hamas to penetrate Israeli territory on Saturday and indiscriminately butcher at least 900 Israeli men, women and children.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets also struck a mosque containing a Hamas operations and command center used to coordinate this weekend’s Iran-backed attack, in addition to “widespread” strikes against weapons depots and other terror infrastructure.

Israeli forces on Monday regained control of all the communities near the Gaza Strip after two days of fighting, according to IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. He warned, however, that there were still terrorists in the area, and Israel remains concerned over possible infiltration attempts via tunnels emanating in Gaza.

Hagari added that the military had called up 300,000 reservists during the past 48 hours.

On Tuesday, Hagari said the military had regained control of the Gaza border, after Palestinian terrorists blew up sections of the security fence during the invasion Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the Israel Police released video footage showing the moment Border Police officers engaged Palestinian terrorists in Kibbutz Nir Am on Saturday.

“Under heavy fire and while eliminating many terrorists in the area, the fighters of the undercover unit of the tactical brigade rescued the wounded soldiers and took them to receive medical treatment,” said the police.

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of information with factual reporting. We depend on your support

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates