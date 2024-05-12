IDF attacking in north Gaza amid Hamas resurgence

(May 12, 2024 / JNS)

The IDF on Saturday morning called for noncombatants to evacuate the Jabalia area of northern Gaza “following attempts by Hamas to reassemble its terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area.”

According to the army, 100,000 to 150,000 civilians will need to temporarily relocate to shelters in western Gaza City “to reduce harm to the civilian population and to move civilians away from the combat zone, in accordance with international law.”

This is the first mass evacuation and major operation in northern Gaza since the IDF declared full operational control there in January.

As part of the intensification of activities in another area of northern Gaza, Zeitoun, where the five soldiers were killed, the IDF said that terrorists were killed and large amounts of weapons were confiscated, including AK-47 rifles, military vests and additional weapons and military equipment that were hidden inside a medical clinic.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets also struck terror targets across the Gaza Strip in recent days, including “military” structures, observation posts, terrorist operatives and additional terrorist infrastructure.

The IDF also expanded its evacuation orders for eastern Rafah in southernmost Gaza from 100,000 to 300,000 people, as part of a targeted operation that began last week that included taking control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing to Egypt.