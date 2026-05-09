London men charged over TikTok harassment filming of Jews
The defendants, Adam Bedoui and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub, are from Hillingdon in west London.
The U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service charged two men in connection with filming antisemitic TikTok videos in a predominately Jewish area in north London, the prosecution said in a statement on Saturday.
Adam Bedoui, 20, from West Drayton, Hillingdon, and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub, 21, also from the London borough of Hillingdon, appeared at Thames Magistrate’s Court later in the day.
“The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to charge [the two defendants] with religiously aggravated intentional harassment and intentional harassment following an incident where Jewish people in Stamford Hill were being approached, harassed and filmed,” said Huw Rogers, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Direct.
“We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police as it has carried out its investigation,” Rogers added in the statement.
The CPS statement did not specify when the antisemitic incident occurred.
Last week, Sir Mark Rowley, head of the Metropolitan Police, said British Jews are caught at the center of a “ghastly Venn diagram of hate,” requesting an additional 300 officers to defend the community.
In an interview with The Times on May 1, Rowley warned that British Jews are facing their greatest threat ever. He blamed social media for driving an “epidemic” of antisemitism.