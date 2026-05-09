WATCH: Israeli envoy urges Canada’s leadership to combat Jew-hatred
Antisemitic attacks against Canadians total about 20 per day, Ambassador Iddo Moed said.
Israeli Ambassador to Ottawa Iddo Moed called on the Canadian political apparatus to step up its efforts to protect the nation’s Jewish community in the wake of yet another antisemitic attack perpetrated on May 7.
“This is yet another escalation,” the diplomat said of the incident in North York, Toronto, in a video recording posted on Saturday on Israel’s Embassy in Canada’s X account.
Moed noted that about 20 antisemitic attacks occur on Canadian soil per day.
“Words are not enough,” he said about reactions to the assault, adding that “action must be taken, and strong action.”
“Israel sees what Jewish Canadians are facing, Israel has warned against it, and Israel will continue to do so,” the X account tweeted.
Words are not enough!— Israel in Canada (@IsraelinCanada) May 8, 2026
The Jews of Canada MUST be protected.
Israel sees what Jewish Canadians are facing, Israel has warned against it, and Israel will continue to do so.
It is up to Canada — its leadership and its people — to do something about it. pic.twitter.com/pmWCSkRpne