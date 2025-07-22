IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist in Southern Lebanon

( July 22, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday struck and killed a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Bint Jbeil in Southern Lebanon, the military confirmed.

According to the IDF, the terrorist had been involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah infrastructure in the sector.

On Saturday, Israeli forces eliminated a member of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force who was similarly engaged in rebuilding infrastructure in the area of Khiam, in southeastern Lebanon’s Nabatieh Governorate. The same day, the IDF also killed Ahmad Muhammad Salah, the head of Hezbollah’s outpost in the Yohmor area of Southern Lebanon.

The military said such efforts to restore Hezbollah’s operational capacity constituted “a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

On Nov. 26, 2024, Jerusalem and Beirut reached a ceasefire deal aimed at ending more than a year of cross-border clashes between the IDF and Hezbollah. The Iranian-backed terrorist group began attacking the Jewish state in support of Hamas following the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Since the truce, the IDF has carried out regular strikes to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities and thereby violating the agreement.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has rejected demands to disarm in line with the ceasefire. Earlier this month, he warned that the terror group was “recovering and ready now” to confront the IDF.