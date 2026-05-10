IDF: Kfir Brigade troops dismantle Gaza terror tunnels
Israeli forces destroyed two routes totaling 2 km in the central Strip, uncovering weapons, rockets and explosives during operations.
Israeli forces operating in central Gaza have dismantled two tunnel routes used for terrorist activity, the military said on Sunday.
Troops from the Kfir Infantry Brigade, under the Gaza Division, located and destroyed the tunnels east of the ceasefire-established Yellow Line, the Israel Defense Forces said. The tunnels measured a combined length of about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles).
🎯DISMANTLED: 2 underground tunnel routes with a combined length of ~2km, east of the Yellow Line in central Gaza.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 10, 2026
Several hideouts & weapons were located inside the tunnel routes. Additionally, during searches in the area, the troops located dozens of rockets & explosive… pic.twitter.com/3w7ko23faW
The Yellow Line runs through the Strip, with the IDF holding about 54% of the territory, east of the line.
Weapons, including rockets and explosive devices, as well as several hideouts, were found inside the tunnels and in the surrounding area, according to the IDF.
The military said forces will continue operations in the area under the Southern Command in line with the framework of the ceasefire agreement, aiming to eliminate immediate threats.