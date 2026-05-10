Hezbollah launches rockets, drone at IDF soldiers
The military statement did not specify whether there were any casualties.
The Israeli Air Force on Sunday intercepted several rocket salvos fired by Hezbollah at ground troops operating in Southern Lebanon, the military said.
The Iranian-backed terrorist organization also launched an unmanned aerial vehicle, which was “identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in Southern Lebanon,” the Israel Defense Forces said.
“In accordance with protocol,” no air-raid sirens were activated, it added. The military’s statement did not specify whether there were any casualties in the attacks.
Earlier on Sunday, the IDF said that this weekend, Israeli forces struck more than 40 Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites and killed over 100 terrorists belonging to the Iranian proxy in Southern Lebanon.
“The infrastructure sites struck were used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance and carry out attacks against IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon,” the army said. “The IDF will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon.”