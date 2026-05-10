Drone strikes vessel off Qatar; Kuwait intercepts UAVs
Qatar says a drone hit a cargo ship causing a minor fire with no injuries, while Kuwait reports intercepting multiple hostile drones in its airspace.
( May 10, 2026 / JNS )
A commercial cargo vessel was targeted by a drone early on Sunday while sailing northeast of Mesaieed Port, according to Qatar’s Defense Ministry.
The ship, outbound from Abu Dhabi, sustained a limited onboard fire, but no injuries were reported, the ministry said.
Separately, Kuwait’s military said it detected multiple hostile drones in its airspace at dawn and responded in line with standard procedures. No further details were provided.
Kuwait’s armed forces said they remain fully prepared to safeguard national security and protect residents.