IDF rescues Yazidi woman enslaved by ISIS in Iraq and sold to Gazan

( Oct. 4, 2024 / JNS)

After a decade of slavery, a Yazidi woman ISIS terrorists kidnapped in Iraq and trafficked to a terrorist in the Gaza Strip was rescued in an operation spearheaded by the Israel Defense Forces.

Fawzi Amin Sido, taken captive in 2014 at the age of 11, was freed this week and returned to her family in Iraq.

The Palestinian terrorist who had been holding her was recently killed, allowing her to flee and eventually be rescued, the IDF said.

“The young girl was extracted from the Gaza Strip in recent days in a secret operation through the Kerem Shalom Crossing. After entering Israel, she was taken to Jordan via the Allenby Crossing and then on to her family in Iraq,” the army said.

The operation was led by the Israeli military with the participation of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem and “other members of the international community.”

בפעילות שתואמה על ידי צה״ל בהובלת המתפ״ש עם השגרירות האמריקאית בישראל וגורמים נוספים בקהילה הבינלאומית, פאוזיה אמין סידו – צעירה כבת 21 ממוצא יזידי, שוחררה השבוע חזרה לביתה בעיראק. לפני כעשור, כשהיתה בת 11 בלבד>> pic.twitter.com/x7qdhjqEKA — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 3, 2024

The incident proves the “connection between Hamas and the Islamic State and [is] further evidence of the crimes against humanity carried out by the terror group in Gaza,” the IDF said.

“The IDF will continue to act at all times to destroy the infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hamas-ISIS, and to return the abductees,” it continued.