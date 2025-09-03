IDF to deploy armed ‘bat’ drones during Gaza City op

( Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces will deploy an armed drone called “Atalef” (bat in Hebrew) during its upcoming invasion of Gaza City, Hebrew media reported on Wednesday.

This type of drone has been highly effective against terrorist forces in the Strip, according to Channel 12 News.

“In addition, each company will be assigned a reconnaissance drone responsible for intelligence gathering and assisting with real-time operational decisions,” the report said. “The IDF stated that four drone schools have already been established, indicating a major internal revolution in this field.”

According to the report, Israeli forces have already encircled the city, Hamas’s last stronghold in Gaza. During the operation, 32 brigades are expected to maneuver, including 21 infantry. The infantry brigades will include 15 reserve and six active-duty.

Additionally, the IDF said that 60% of its bulldozers are operational, the other 40% out of service.

The IDF’s Technology and Logistics Division is taking care of “personal equipment, infrastructure response, maintaining the suitability of tools, bringing in supplies through logistics operations every day, and providing medical care alongside medical and psychological response to the fighters,” the military said.

ההיערכות לקראת ״מרכבות גדעון ב׳״ נמשכת: צה״ל מחזק את מוכנות כוחות המילואים



לכל הפרטים???????? https://t.co/PApvEtDEJP pic.twitter.com/WAljmh1fCg — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 3, 2025

The entry of ground forces into Gaza City is expected within two weeks, according to Channel 12, noting that a complex evacuation process for noncombatants could change the timetable. The IDF has started establishing new food distribution centers in the southern Gaza Strip, where medical aid is being administered, according to the report.