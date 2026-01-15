4.2-magnitude quake shakes Negev; no injuries

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck southern Israel on Thursday morning, shaking the Dead Sea and Negev regions, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake’s epicenter was near the city of Dimona, southeast of Beersheva.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Israeli officials activated an earthquake alert despite the tremor measuring below the standard 4.5 magnitude threshold, citing initial fluctuations that suggested a potentially stronger quake.

The IDF Home Front Command said the precautionary warning was issued due to borderline seismic readings along the Syrian-African Rift, where Israel’s location makes it particularly vulnerable to earthquakes.

Authorities urged residents to move to open ground away from buildings and infrastructure if tremors occur, warning that aftershocks could collapse structures damaged in an initial quake.

Officials said external assistance could be delayed up to 72 hours due to potential infrastructure damage, advising citizens to avoid tap water, maintain emergency supplies and only re-enter damaged buildings in pairs during daylight, and even then only if absolutely necessary.