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Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander for Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley

Wael Mahmoud Abd al-Halim died in a precision overnight strike in Baalbek, the IDF said.

May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israel Defense Forces graphic names Wael Mahmoud Abd al-Halim as the Islamic Jihad commander for Lebanon’s Beqaa region, saying he integrated PIJ terrorists into Hezbollah operations and advanced attacks on IDF troops in Southern Lebanon. Credit: IDF.
An Israel Defense Forces graphic names Wael Mahmoud Abd al-Halim as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander for Lebanon’s Beqaa region, saying he integrated PIJ terrorists into Hezbollah operations and advanced attacks on IDF troops in Southern Lebanon. Credit: IDF.
( May 18, 2026 / JNS )

Israel eliminated a top Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist in Lebanon overnight Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

Wael Mahmoud Abd al-Halim served as the PIJ commander for the Beqaa region, according to the IDF, which said that he was targeted in a “precise strike in Baalbek.”

“Al-Halim led the integration of Islamic Jihad terrorists into combat operations alongside Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon and operated to advance terrorist attacks against IDF soldiers in recent weeks,” the military said.

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