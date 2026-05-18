Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander for Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley

Israel eliminated a top Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist in Lebanon overnight Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

Wael Mahmoud Abd al-Halim served as the PIJ commander for the Beqaa region, according to the IDF, which said that he was targeted in a “precise strike in Baalbek.”

“Al-Halim led the integration of Islamic Jihad terrorists into combat operations alongside Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon and operated to advance terrorist attacks against IDF soldiers in recent weeks,” the military said.