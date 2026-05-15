Jerusalem has 1.063 million residents

Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, is the largest city in the country, and on Jerusalem Day, its number of residents is estimated at 1.063 million. This is according to the data released by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics ahead of Friday’s celebration of the city’s reunification in 1967.

At the end of 2025, 56.6% of Jerusalem’s residents were Jews and others, 38.4% Arabs, and 4.9% foreigners. About 29.2% of city residents were Haredi, about half of the Jews and others in the city.

During 2025, the population of Jerusalem increased by approximately 13,100 residents. Approximately 21,000 people were added to the population as a result of natural increase and another approximately 1,500 people as a result of international migration. Some 8,300 people were subtracted from the city’s population as a result of a negative internal migration balance (the number of people leaving Jerusalem for other localities in Israel exceeds the number moving to Jerusalem). In addition, the foreign population in Jerusalem increased by approximately 4,600 compared to 2024.

The total fertility rate (the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime) in Jerusalem was 3.68 per woman, higher than the national rate (2.89). Among Jewish and other women, the rate was 4.39 (compared to the national rate of 2.96), while among Arab women, it was 2.79 (compared to the national rate of 2.61).

The average maternal age at first birth in Jerusalem is about two years and nine months lower than the national average—25.0 compared to 27.8.