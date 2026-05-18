Somaliland’s first ambassador to Israel presents credentials to Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog received the credentials of Mohamed Hagi, Somaliland’s first-ever ambassador to Israel, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Monday, in a ceremony held on the day Somaliland marks its 1991 declaration of independence from Somalia.

It was the first presentation of credentials by a Somaliland envoy to an Israeli president, following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland’s independence on Dec. 26, 2025, and the Israeli Cabinet’s approval of veteran diplomat Michael Lotem as the Jewish state’s first ambassador to Somaliland.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not received broad international recognition. The Muslim-majority country has maintained relative stability, held elections and developed its own institutions, in contrast to Somalia, where the government in Mogadishu continues to battle Al-Shabaab terrorists.

Herzog told Hagi that Israel seeks to cooperate with Somaliland in “all the important fields of life,” including food security, energy and science.

The president said Israel was ready “to assist and help,” adding that the two countries should “enjoy prosperity together.”

Hagi thanked Herzog for the reception and described ties with Israel as “strong,” saying they would “pave the way” for cooperation in development, politics, security and people-to-people relations.

The envoy cited widespread enthusiasm in Somaliland following Israel’s recognition, including outside the capital Hargeisa, saying the decision sparked visible public joy across the country.

Hagi also stressed the historical depth of the relationship, noting that Israel was among the first countries to recognize Somaliland when it briefly existed as an independent state in 1960, before its union with Somalia.

“Israel was always at the hearts and minds of people and government,” he said.

“Our relationship is unique because it’s not about governments. It’s about people-to-people,” Hagi added.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog presents Somaliland Ambassador Mohamed Hagi with a copy of his father Chaim Herzog’s book, “Living History,” at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, May 18, 2026. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.

Somalia has opposed Israel’s recognition of Somaliland. Mogadishu said it “categorically rejects” any attempt to grant diplomatic or political recognition to what it considers part of Somalia. Several Muslim-majority countries, including Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Indonesia, have also condemned Israel’s decision.

Somaliland has expressed interest in joining the Abraham Accords, while Israel has said it plans to expand cooperation with Hargeisa in agriculture, health, technology and the economy.

Somaliland’s northern coast lies along the Gulf of Aden, opposite Yemen, where the Iran-backed Houthis have attacked Israel and Red Sea shipping. Bloomberg has reported that Israel is planning for a possible base in Somaliland to counter Houthi and Iranian threats to Red Sea shipping.

Herzog said he looked forward to hosting Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem “very soon.”

Herzog also received the credentials on Monday of the new ambassadors of Australia, South Korea, Vietnam and the Vatican.