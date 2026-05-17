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News   Israel News

Netanyahu hails strike killing Hamas ‘chief murderer’

“Every terrorist is a marked man; we will pursue and reach them all,” the Israeli prime minister said.

May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Mourners carry portraits of Ezzedine al-Haddad, the slain chief of the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, who was killed in an overnight Israeli strike along with his daughter and wife, during their funeral in Gaza City on May 16, 2026. Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images.
Mourners carry portraits of Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the chief of the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, who was killed in an overnight Israeli strike along with his daughter and wife, during their funeral in Gaza City on May 16, 2026. Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 17, 2026 / JNS )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israeli forces had targeted and killed the head of Hamas’s “military wing” Izz al-Din al-Haddad, calling him the “chief murderer” and a key figure behind the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

“Every terrorist is a marked man; we will pursue and reach them all,” the premier stated along with an IDF image of al-Haddad.

The leading terrorist was killed in a precision airstrike in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said in a joint statement earlier Saturday.

President Isaac Herzog quoted Psalm 18:37 in a Saturday X post congratulating Israeli security and intelligence on the operation.

“I will pursue my enemies and overtake them; I will not return until they are destroyed,” Herzog wrote.

“I commend the IDF, the Shin Bet and the security forces for eliminating Hamas’s military wing chief, Izz al-Din al-Haddad. He was among the planners and leaders of the Oct. 7 attack and held our hostages in captivity with unimaginable cruelty. A mass murderer who devoted his life to terrorism and for years planned and carried out heinous attacks against Israeli civilians,” Herzog said.

“The State of Israel will continue to act with determination against terrorism and will reach everyone who took part in the events of Oct. 7,” the president continued.

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