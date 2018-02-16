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News   Israel News

50 parliamentary officials to attend international forum at Knesset

The Knesset will host its largest ever conference next week, to be attended by 50 secretaries general and directors general of parliaments from around the world.

Feb. 15, 2018
The Israeli Knesset building. Credit: James Emery via Wikimedia Commons.
The Israeli Knesset building. Credit: James Emery via Wikimedia Commons.

The Knesset will host its largest ever conference next week, to be attended by 50 secretaries general and directors general of parliaments from around the world.

Among the conference participants will be representatives of the parliaments of Armenia, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, the European Union, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Haiti, Hungary, and Latvia. Directors general and secretaries general from Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Nepal, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Rwanda, Sweden, Switzerland, Uganda and Ukraine are also set to attend.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein noted the fact that the Knesset is among the few parliaments to hold such a conference “is indicative of the great appreciation parliaments around the world have for us. They are coming from all ends of the earth to hear about the work of the Knesset and discuss the development of the world’s parliaments.”

Participants will tour numerous sites in Jerusalem, such as the Old City, the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and the City of David archaeological site. They will also meet with Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage and Environmental Protection Minister Zeev Elkin.

Members of the Knesset International Affairs Division, which organized the conference, were said to have been surprised by the number of countries whose representatives expressed interest in attending.

Politics and Knesset
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