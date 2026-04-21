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WATCH: Oct. 7 massacre targeted ‘entire Jewish people,’ IDF chief says on Memorial Day

The military stands in “solidarity and unity” with global Jewish communities, said the IDF chief of staff.

Apr. 21, 2026
JNS Staff

WATCH: Oct. 7 massacre targeted ‘entire Jewish people,’ IDF chief says on Memorial Day

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( Apr. 21, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces stands in “solidarity and unity” with Jewish communities around the world, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said in English-language remarks marking Yom Hazikaron (Memorial Day) on Tuesday.

In the more than two years that followed Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, IDF soldiers fought “a difficult war,” stated Zamir in the message posted to the military’s YouTube channel.

“The fallen came from all parts of society—native-born Israelis and lone soldiers, Jews and non-Jews, religious and secular—all united in defending our Jewish state,” he noted.

“Thanks to our soldiers’ courage, our hostages have returned home, and Israel’s security has been strengthened. Recently, we embarked upon ‘Operation Roaring Lion.’ Together with our bold American partners, we struck the heart of Iran, removing immediate threats,” continued the chief of staff.

However, the Oct. 7 assault “was not only against Israel, but against the entire Jewish people,” he said.

“Dear friends, as our flag is lowered for Yom Hazikaron and raised for Yom Ha’atzmaut, we carry the memory of our fallen soldiers in our hearts,” added Zamir, noting the Jewish state’s Independence Day, which kicks off on Tuesday night.

Am Yisrael Chai [the nation of Israel lives],” he concluded.

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