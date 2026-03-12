Gallant says won’t run in Knesset election

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday evening that he is taking a break from politics.

The Likud Party member was dismissed as minister by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November, 2024 over disagreements regarding the conduct of the war in Gaza, and two months later he announced his resignation from the Knesset.

“I have lately decided not to contend in the coming election. … We’ll see [what happens] later,” Gallant, 67, told Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster on March 11.

An election must be held by Oct. 27.

He said he’s been a “soldier of the State of Israel for 50 years. If an opportunity to make an impact emerges later on, I will rise up to the challenge.”

The reserve major general said that anyone who has served in senior government roles in the 10 years preceding the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on the State of Israel should follow suit and resign from office.

In the remainder of the interview, Gallant urged the government to continue degrading the capabilities of Hezbollah in Lebanon, to prevent the Iranian-backed terrorist group from rebuilding its military strength.

“What we did [to Hezbollah before the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon in November 2024] was dramatic. We destroyed in my assessment about 80% of Hezbollah’s capabilities. ... But this requires ongoing maintenance. … If Hezbollah lifts its head you need to bring it down again,” he told Channel 12.

The Shi’ite terrorist organization fired more than 100 rockets at the Jewish state on Wednesday night.

This is what Israelis are seeing in the north tonight. A massive missile barrage from the terror group, Hezbollah. We're grateful for the Iron Dome and other defensive measures the U.S. and Israel are employing that protect thousands of innocent civilians. Our prayers are with… pic.twitter.com/wvNCyhcGey — Democratic Majority for Israel (@DemMaj4Israel) March 11, 2026

The Israel Defense Forces in response carried out a “wide-scale wave of strikes” on Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure across Lebanon, the military said.