Belgium signals dramatic change in Israel policy

After nearly eight months of political deadlock and exhausting negotiations, Belgium swore in a government on Monday. The coalition, composed of five parties, leans toward the center-right. When it comes to Israel, this marks a real transformation.

The previous government was one of the most hostile to Israel in Europe, but the new coalition agreement effectively sets a neutral stance on Jerusalem and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Incoming Prime Minister Bart De Wever presented his agenda to Parliament on Tuesday, and on Thursday afternoon, lawmakers will vote on whether to approve the new government. Current estimates suggest the coalition will secure the backing of 81 out of 150 members of Parliament.

The coalition consists of three Flemish parties and two Walloon parties, reflecting Belgium’s dual-national structure. The largest party in the new government is De Wever’s center-right New Flemish Alliance (N-VA).

One of the key challenges facing the government will be the economic crisis. The coalition agreement outlines plans to cut public spending, tackle inflation and boost economic growth. A central reform will focus on welfare benefits, including reducing allowances for migrants and asylum seekers. The government also intends to tighten immigration policies and set stricter criteria for financial aid.

On security matters, the government plans to increase funding for the military and police to combat rising crime.

Warm ties with Jewish community

De Wever, a former mayor of Antwerp, is known for his strong ties with the Jewish community. The shift in Belgium’s stance toward Israel and its Jewish community is explicitly outlined in the coalition agreement. The new government has pledged that Belgium will not unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state; any such move will align with European Union policy and require broad European consensus.

Incoming Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (left) at a Jewish community event. Credit: Israel Hayom.

During a commemoration in Antwerp for the victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel, De Wever stated “There is only one side to choose: that is the side of Israel, the side of democracy and the side of light. Against the forces of tyranny, against the forces of darkness. We know that they have a long arm: the long arm of Tehran, of Hezbollah, of Hamas, which reaches into the streets of Europe.”

Another significant move is Belgium’s decision to classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, banning all ties with the group, including its “political wing.” The coalition agreement also affirms Belgium’s firm opposition to Iran’s nuclear program.

In recent years, Belgium has become a hotbed for pro-Palestinian movements, some of which have openly supported Hamas. Under the previous government, there was a sense that Brussels had neither the will nor the ability to curb anti-Israel incitement in public spaces.

The new government has vowed to take decisive action, including imposing sanctions on mosques and schools that promote antisemitic incitement. Additionally, Belgium plans to join other European countries in banning the Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network organization, which is linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization and whose activists have incited against Israel and led protests featuring hate crimes against Israel and Jews.

The new government will continue to support the two-state solution, but according to the coalition agreements, it will place greater emphasis on issues related to Israel’s security. At the same time, the agreement reiterates Belgium’s opposition to the expansion of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and its support for European measures against what it describes as violence by extremist settlers.

Behind the scenes of the emerging shift in Belgium stands, among others, Member of Parliament Michael Freilich, a representative of the New Flemish Alliance party. Freilich, who serves as the special envoy of the European Jewish Association (EJA) for combating antisemitism, was involved in the coalition negotiations and successfully brought the issue of antisemitism to the forefront.

“This is a government that presents a more balanced and even positive stance toward Israel,” Freilich told Israel Hayom. “Unlike the previous government, which promoted sanctions against Israel and recognized a Palestinian state, this time the situation is different.”

According to him, the change is evident in the coalition agreements: “In the past, the word ‘antisemitism’ did not appear in them at all. Today, it is mentioned several times, and the absence of left-wing parties allows for a genuine fight against the phenomenon.”

Freilich expressed cautious optimism about the new possibilities: “I see a real opportunity to improve relations with Israel and open a new chapter.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.