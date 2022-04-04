More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Bnei Brak city council to discuss naming street after Christian Arab police hero

If the proposal is adopted, it will be the first time the predominantly haredi Jewish city names a street after a non-Jew. 1st Sgt. Amir Khoury was killed trying to halt the deadly March 29 terrorist attack in the city.

Apr. 4, 2022
The funeral of Israel Police 1st Sgt. Amir Khoury, who was killed in a gun battle with a terrorist in Bnei Brak on March 29, at the Nof Hagalil cemetery, March 31, 2022. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
The funeral of Israel Police 1st Sgt. Amir Khoury, who was killed in a gun battle with a terrorist in Bnei Brak on March 29, at the Nof Hagalil cemetery, March 31, 2022. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.

The Bnei Brak city council is slated to discuss a proposal to name a street after 1st Sgt. Amir Khoury, who was killed responding to last week’s deadly terrorist attack in the city.

Khoury, a motorcycle patrolman, was the first person on the scene of the terrorist shooting on the evening of March 29. He and his partner engaged the shooter, and Khoury was wounded in the ensuing gun battle. He was evacuated to Petach Tikvah’s Beilinson Medical Center in critical condition, where he died of his wounds soon afterwards.

Khoury’s partner shot and killed the terrorist.

If the council adopts the proposal, made by councilman Yaakov Wieder, it will be the first time that the predominantly haredi Jewish city names a street after a non-Jew. Khoury, 32 at the time of his death, was a Christian Arab who lived in Nof HaGalil.

“We have an obligation to commemorate his courage and memory, and express all the city’s residents’ deep appreciation for his heroism,” said Wieder.

First Sgt. Amir Khoury. Credit: Courtesy of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
IDF Staff Sgt. Amir Khoury. Credit: Courtesy of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“However one saves a life, it is as if they save an entire universe. The Israeli hero, 1st Sgt. Khoury, sacrificed his life bravely while determinedly trying to engage the terrorist and bodily prevent the murder of many others. We must commemorate his courage and his memory,” he added.

Khoury was one of five people killed in the attack, along with Yaakov Shalom, 36, from Bnei Brak; Rabbi Avishai Yehezkel, 29, also from Bnei Brak; and two Ukrainian nationals, Victor Sorokopot, 32, and Dimitri Mitrik, 24.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin