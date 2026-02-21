Colel Chabad building 10-story Jerusalem center for volunteer work

The oldest charity in Israel, Colel Chabad, began this week in Jerusalem construction work on a center that will operate as a global hub for voluntary projects, the organization said on Thursday.

Located adjacent to the Machane Yehuda market, the Flacks Tower and Center will also be the new home of the well-known Pantry Packers program, which welcomes volunteers from around the world to assist in the packaging and distribution of dry goods for individuals and families in need.

Pantry Packers, the food distribution arm of Tzedakah Central/Colel Chabad, has become a popular experience for tourists from around the world looking to include volunteerism and “giving back” on their Israel itineraries.

The center is designed to be a 10-story facility, which will also house apartments for lone soldiers, a soup kitchen for local residents, a Center for Creative Expression for individuals with disabilities, and classrooms and other facilities for educational programming.

A welcome pavilion will pay homage to the neighborhood’s rich history with the organization and showcase the global and communal nature of Colel Chabad’s philanthropic effort through an archival display of contributions and projects since the organization’s founding more than two centuries ago.

The building, while respecting the historical feel of the area, will ensure ultra-modern and state of the art facilities, Colel Chabad said in a statement.

The project is expected to be complete in two years. It was made possible through an $8 million gift from Michael and Debbie Flacks of Miami and will provide a centralized facility for Colel Chabad’s expanding activities in Jerusalem, the charity added.

“Jerusalem is the heart of the Jewish people. There is no greater place to build this center for tzedakah [charity], benefitting the people of Israel in so many ways for decades to come,” explained executive director Rabbi Zalman Duchman of Colel Chabad in the nonprofit’s statement.

“We are deeply thankful to the Flacks Family and all those continue to make this development possible,” he said.

Colel Chabad is Israel’s longest continuously operating charitable organization. It was founded in 1788 by Rabbi Schnuer Zalman of Liadi and is involved with a wide variety of projects supporting the needs of Israelis all around the country.