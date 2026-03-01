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Israel’s Rabbinate calls for additional prayers during ‘Roaring Lion’

“We are in the midst of a difficult campaign against a besieged and cruel enemy,” said Israel’s chief rabbis.

Mar. 1, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel’s Rabbinate calls for additional prayers during ‘Roaring Lion’

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Israel's Chief Sephardic Rabbi David Yosef speaks during a swearing in ceremony for new judges in the Rabbinical Court, held at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, June 10, 2025. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Israel’s Chief Sephardic Rabbi David Yosef speaks during a swearing in ceremony for new judges in the Rabbinical Court, held at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, June 10, 2025. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.

The Chief Rabbinate of Israel, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber and Sephardi Chief Rabbi David Yosef, issued a letter on Saturday night instructing the faithful to recite certain prayers and Psalms (Tehillim) during “Operation Roaring Lion.”

“We are in the midst of a difficult campaign against a besieged and cruel enemy. We see the steadfast stance of the air force pilots, IDF soldiers and other security personnel,” the rabbis wrote.

Just as the Jewish people were saved during Purim through fasting and prayer led by Mordechai and Esther, people today also have a responsibility to increase fasting and prayer in times of danger or crisis, the rabbis continued.

In the Book of Esther, which is read on Purim, Queen Esther fasts and prays before breaking protocol to go to the king to seek help against the King’s evil adviser, Haman, who wants to destroy the Jews.

The holiday of Purim, which celebrates the saving of the Jewish people in ancient Persia, begins on Monday night.

The rabbis instructed worshippers to add the Avinu Malkeinu prayer as well as Psalms 20, 121, 123 and 140 to the morning and afternoon prayers after the Amidah prayer.

People should conclude with: “May the prayers be accepted favorably and may we merit salvation quickly.”

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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