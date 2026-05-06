Millions allocated to restore agriculture in Gaza border region
Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Tekuma Authority will invest $24 million.
( May 6, 2026 / TPS-IL )
Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Tekuma Authority will invest 72 million shekels ($24 million) to restore and develop agriculture in communities near the Gaza border.
The funding is aimed at preserving the region’s agricultural character and strengthening farms, which the ministry described as the backbone of settlement and economic activity in the area’s rural communities.