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News   Israel News

Millions allocated to restore agriculture in Gaza border region

Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Tekuma Authority will invest $24 million.

May. 6, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
A Thai worker picks decorative flower leafs in Kibbutz Sde Nitzan, near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, July 20, 2014. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
A Thai worker picks decorative flower leafs in Kibbutz Sde Nitzan, near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, July 20, 2014. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
( May 6, 2026 / TPS-IL )

Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Tekuma Authority will invest 72 million shekels ($24 million) to restore and develop agriculture in communities near the Gaza border.

The funding is aimed at preserving the region’s agricultural character and strengthening farms, which the ministry described as the backbone of settlement and economic activity in the area’s rural communities.

Agriculture
TPS-IL Staff
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