More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘Erdoğan is not a barrier to ISIS; he is ISIS,’ Israeli minister says

National Unity Party leader Benny Ganz said that he does not believe that Turkish forces will be deployed to the Gaza Strip.

JNS Staff, Amelie Botbol
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attends a meeting at Vahdettin Palace in Istanbul on Jan. 26, 2024. Photo by Rory Arnold/No. 10 Downing Street via Wikimedia Commons.
(Jan. 27, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli lashed out on Sunday at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, calling him a “dictator,” “Hamas sympathizer” and “promoter of Sharia-based authoritarianism.”

Chikli referenced a short video clip posted on social media in which Erdoğan apparently spoke recently in Turkish about the need of the region’s peoples to unite on the “common ground of Islamic brotherhood.”

It is unclear whether the Turkish leader was referring to the Muslim Brotherhood group, whose national branches in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon were designated by the Trump administration as terrorist organizations on Jan. 13.

Erdoğan went on to say that “We will act with common sense, patience and calmness, and we will not fall into traps.”

He spoke against the backdrop of the recent military campaign waged by the al-Sharaa regime in Syria against the country’s Kurdish minority. Ankara backs the Sunni Islamist government in Damascus and supports the then-rebels in toppling President Bashar Assad in December 2024.

Syrian regime forces pushed forward in recent days through territory in the country’s north that was controlled by Kurdish forces, which also kept guard over prisons with thousands of Islamic State terrorist inmates.

At least 120 ISIS detainees managed to escape the al-Shaddadi prison in Hasakah, according to Fox News.

Chikli’s tweet from Sunday referenced these recent developments, saying that “Erdoğan is not a barrier to ISIS; he is ISIS. He bears responsibility for the systematic ethnic cleansing of Kurds, Alawites and Druze in Syria, in pursuit of one objective: the creation of an Islamist caliphate.”

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday described a reported phone call between the Turkish leader and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as “Two butchers schmoozing.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz told JNS that he believes that no Turkish forces will gain a foothold in Gaza as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for the Strip.

“We saw a great vision by President Trump with the [Board] of Peace and managing committee and steering committee, but eventually somebody will have to walk in the alley, find the tunnel, and blow it up, and some people might get killed. … I doubt if anyone can deal with it,” other than the Israel Defense Forces, said Gantz, a former Israeli defense minister and IDF chief of staff.

Middle East IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Amelie made aliyah in 2014. She specializes in diplomatic affairs and geopolitical analysis and serves as a war correspondent for JNS. She has covered major international developments, including extensive reporting on the hostage crisis in Israel.
EXPLORE JNS
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Sanders compares Israel with Sudan and Russia
The Vermont senator noted that Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, but still said the Jewish state was committing war crimes like Russia and Sudan.
July 10, 2026
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin