Family of twins held hostage in Gaza receive first sign of life

The family of Hamas hostages Gali and Ziv Berman has received the first sign of life from the twin brothers in nearly 500 days.

The brothers were abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Oct. 7, 2023, along with Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher and Amit Soussana, who have since been freed.

“On one hand, we can breathe a little easier, but we also know whose hands they are in and the grave danger to their lives,” said the twins’ aunt, Makabit Meyer. “They are alive, and we must save them. We know what they are going through. We saw on Saturday that they have no time,” she added, referring to the release of hostages Or Levy, 34, Eli Sharabi, 52, and Ohad Ben Ami, 56.

“These are the images we will have to face from now on. We must finalize a deal to free every last hostage,” said Meyer.

In an interview with Israel’s Kan Reshet Bet radio, she stated that Gali and Ziv are not being held together, but are alive.

In every media interview, members of the kibbutz, as well as the survivors who returned from captivity, have vowed that they will not stop fighting for Gali and Ziv’s release. One of those survivors is Damari, who was with Gali during the Oct. 7 attack.

Gali and Ziv worked together at a sound and lighting company, and as a result, many well-known figures have joined the fight for their release. Both are devoted fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv and Liverpool soccer clubs, and even played soccer for their kibbutz team, the “Kfar Aza Foxes.”

This past September, the twins marked their 27th birthday in captivity. Their mother, Talia, spoke at a gathering with their friends:

“My beautiful Gali and Ziv, we love you and miss you. I can barely breathe. Stay strong in the darkness. Hold on, we are here waiting for you, ready to embrace and help you heal with all the love in the world. My body keeps functioning, but my soul is shattered. Just a little longer, my princes, just a little longer.”



Originally published by Israel Hayom.