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News   Israel News

Former Hamas captive relates weeks-long attempt to dig his way to freedom

The hostage survivor recounted the moment when he hit the root of a tree, which “felt like touching life in a place of death.”

Nov. 17, 2025
JNS Staff
Avinatan Or
Avinatan Or. Credit: Courtesy of Bring Them Home Now.
( Nov. 17, 2025 / JNS )

Avinatan Or escaped his Hamas captors in Gaza by digging his way out of a tunnel, but was later found and beaten for days, he told an audience at the Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night.

“My engineering background saved me. I count in steps. I collected data. I built a small [lightbulb] from broken cables. I planned an escape route in my head. I told myself, ‘You will not let others decide your destiny,’ and I tried to escape,” Or related from a podium, standing next to Noa Argamani, Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal—all former Hamas captives.

“I dug for weeks through sand bags through a collapsed tunnel toward the surface. I made myself work to change my own destiny. One day, as I was digging, I hit the root of a tree. I smelled it. It felt like touching life in a place of death,” he continued.

“One night,” he went on, “I reached the outside. I saw stars for the first time in years. I wrote ‘Hostage’ on a white sand bag, planning my next step. But they found out.”

Or, 32, said that he was beaten by his captors “for days,” and was tied to a chair for a week. “I was sure I will die there,” he said.

But even then, he continued, he wrote three things next to his bed: “This too shall pass,” “Patience” and “Let it be.”

These words “kept me going,” he related. “I had too much time to think about life [in the tunnels]. I used to believe I had bad luck. How could this happen to me? Now I understand something different. Everything in my life—my childhood, my parents, my education, my army service, working in construction, studying engineering—all of it made me who I am. And who I am is what kept me alive.”

The survivor went on to say that he does not see himself as a hero. “I didn’t choose to be a hostage. The heroes are the [Israel Defense Forces] soldiers, the ones who choose to fight for others,” said Or.

The former hostage thanked Israeli forces for saving many lives, adding that now he wants to help them. “That is my next mission,” he stressed.

Or, David and Gilboa-Dalal were released on Oct. 13 as part of Israel’s ceasefire deal with Hamas, having endured 738 days in captivity.

Argamani, Or’s girlfriend, was rescued in a special operation by Israeli security forces on June 8, 2024, named “Operation Arnon” after Commander Arnon Zamora, the only serviceman killed during the operation.

The couple was kidnapped from the Supernova music festival near the Gaza border on Oct. 7, 2023.

Argamani being forcefully separated from Or by the terrorists was captured on film and has become one of the most iconic and harrowing images of that day.

Noa Argamani
In this iconic image of Noa Argamani, she pleads: “Don’t kill me!” She was reaching out to her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, who was being walked into the Gaza Strip by Palestinian terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023. Source: Screenshot.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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