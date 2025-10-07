Gazan terrorists fire rocket at Israel on Sukkot
The projectile “most likely” hit within Netiv HaAsara but caused no injuries.
Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday fired a rocket toward southern Israel on the second anniversary of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, which this year coincides with the Sukkot holiday.
The projectile, which triggered air-raid sirens in Moshav Netiv HaAsara, “most likely” hit within the border community but caused no injuries, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
Last Wednesday, as Jews marked Yom Kippur, terrorists in Gaza fired five rockets at Israel. Four were intercepted, while the fifth hit in an open area, the IDF said.
The barrage set off air-raid sirens in the Lakhish region of south-central Israel, including in Ashdod. No casualties or damage were reported.
Hours earlier, the IDF said the Air Force had likely intercepted two additional rockets fired from northern Gaza. Air-raid alerts sounded in several border kibbutzim, including Kfar Aza, Sa’ad, Mefalsim and the Nir Am Shooting Range.