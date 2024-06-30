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News   Israel News

Glastonbury faces backlash for ‘celebrating terrorism’

The British music event stands has become a platform for antisemitism.

Jun. 30, 2024
PLO flags are seen in the crowd at the Pyramid stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, in Glastonbury, England, June 28, 2024. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images.
PLO flags are seen in the crowd at the Pyramid stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, in Glastonbury, England, June 28, 2024. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images.

The 2024 Glastonbury Festival is facing significant backlash for the prominent display of PLO flags and the presentation of false claims about Israel, including a statement that “Over 20,000 children have been murdered by Israel in 9 months.”

One of Britain’s most prestigious music events, Glastonbury traditionally celebrates music and the arts. However, this year’s festival has sparked outrage among attendees who argue it has become a platform for divisive and antisemitic content.

Throughout the five-day event (June 26-30), PLO flags were conspicuously displayed across the festival grounds, appearing during performances. Organizers permitted a “Palestine” stall to sell badges depicting Israel being replaced entirely by the PLO flag.

The developments ignited heated debates on social media. Critics pointed out an imbalance in the political discourse, noting the absence of tributes to victims of the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel, where hundreds of people were murdered and raped by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova music festival. One Twitter user questioned, “I wonder if the Palestinian flag-waving people at Glastonbury 2024 give a thought to the young people massacred at Nova.”

Adding to the political atmosphere, a leaflet-making class was held on the festival premises, allowing protesters to create and distribute their own materials. This move further fueled the debate about the event’s focus, with one attendee lamenting that Glastonbury was “no longer a music festival” and had become a platform to “poison minds.”

The controversy extended to the performers as well.

Dua Lipa, a headlining act, made her stance clear by performing near PLO flags in the crowd. The English-Albanian Grammy award-winner, who has a history of antisemitic rhetoric, appeared to acknowledge the flags during her performance.

The political nature of this year’s festival has led some fans to call for Somerset Council to revoke Glastonbury’s license, saying it “celebrates terrorism.” Others have expressed intentions to boycott future events.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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