More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Half a million new trees to cool Israel’s city streets

More urban trees are set to lower temperatures, promote a healthier lifestyle and reduce negative effects of climate change.

Jan. 30, 2022
Chen Boulevard in Tel Aviv, April 22, 2020. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Chen Boulevard in Tel Aviv, April 22, 2020. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.

As anyone who’s ever tried walking down Israel’s sweltering streets at the height of summer knows, sunstroke is often only a step away.

But a new plan is set to make such strolls a much leafier affair.

The government has given the go-ahead for a national plan to plant some 450,000 trees in city streets across Israel in the next two decades in a bid to combat climate change and cool down the streets.

The trees are set to be planted along almost 2,000 miles in 100 local authorities, providing their potentially busiest pedestrian sidewalks with continuous, 70-percent shading by 2040.

“The government of Israel has placed the climate crisis at the top of its list of priorities, and a significant part of dealing with it is the promotion of urban tree planting,” the Environmental Protection Ministry noted on its website.

“A massive planting operation will improve thermal comfort in urban spaces, promote walking and a healthier lifestyle, significantly reduce heat islands and contribute to the reduction of other negative consequences of climate change and pollution in cities.”

Existing tree shade coverage will be mapped out, funding will be found for investment in urban forestry, and green construction standards will be updated to refer to the planting of new trees and the conservation of existing ones, the ministry added.

A multi-year $700 million program will be formulated by the relevant ministries and be brought for the government’s approval as part of the 2023-2024 budget discussions.

This article was first published by Israel21c.

Science and Technology Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin