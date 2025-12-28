Hamas manual reveals strategy to mask Jew-hatred in global PR

The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center on Sunday released a Hamas document seized in the Gaza Strip during ground operations in the war.

“During persuasive dialogue or in an effort to recruit support—it is correct to base on shared values and avoid mixing sensitive points,” and “it is not appropriate to use stereotypical expressions like ‘the Jewish conspiracy,’” the booklet states.

The document is a training booklet from 2022 titled “Guide for the Palestinian Spokesman in the World,” which instructs the terrorist organization’s spokesmen to avoid using antisemitic expressions so these will not harm persuasion attempts in Western countries. The document was presented as part of research by Uri Roost from the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center.

‘Islamic religious references’

For example, page 7 of the booklet states: “During persuasive dialogue or in an effort to recruit solidarity and support, it is correct to base on shared values and avoid mixing sensitive points among the target audience. It is not appropriate to incorporate Islamic religious references when addressing an audience that is not mostly Muslim. Similarly, one must be aware of the great sensitivity and heavy burden accompanying certain concepts in the Western world, such as references to Nazi practices and ‘the Holocaust’” [quotation marks in the original Hamas source].

The booklet further stated that “one must avoid incorrect or stereotypical use of terms such as the label ‘the Jews’ or ‘the Jewish lobby,’ since our defined problem is with the colonial forces and their supporters. It is important to avoid using expressions with sharp negative connotations in persuasive discourse, such as ‘conspiracy,’ and it is not appropriate to use stereotypical expressions like ‘the Jewish conspiracy.’

“Use of fabricated or offensive texts, such as ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,’ harms Palestinian discourse, presents it as racist and extremist, and gives it a weak image that does not match the justice and clarity of the issue.”

‘Legacy of Jewish hatred’

The booklet was presented in research dealing with the antisemitic doctrine of Mahmoud al-Zahar, from the founding generation of Hamas, who is considered the group’s “expert on Jewish affairs.” Among other things, his book “Jewish Hatred—Historical Heritage” (2020) was mentioned, copies of which were found by IDF troops during the operation in Gaza. The book summarized the main points of his antisemitic doctrine.

“Jewish Hatred—Historical Heritage,” by Hamas leader Mahmoud al-Zahar. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Among other things, he described the Jews as “a contemptible, lowly, greedy, immoral and cruel people, corrupt and treacherous,” while using blood libels and conspiracies based on “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.” Al-Zahar justified the Holocaust despite claiming that a close relationship existed between Nazi Germany and “the Zionists” that stemmed from “identity of interests.”

The book “Jewish Hatred—Historical Heritage” describes the enmity of the world’s peoples toward the Jews throughout history, with few references to their status in the Arab world. In this context, al-Zahar claims that the hatred stems from the fact that “the Jews are lowly people” and from their “economic corruption.”

As stated, Hamas is aware that antisemitism causes damage in the international arena and therefore tries to conceal its positions. However, the research author emphasized that al-Zahar’s antisemitic doctrine, which was presented only in Arabic, constitutes authentic evidence of the views prevalent in Hamas leadership. It was further noted that this antisemitic perception, which emphasized the dehumanization of the Jews, inspired the horrific displays of cruelty that accompanied the Oct. 7 massacre.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.