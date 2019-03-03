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News   Israel News

IAF strikes Hamas outpost in Gaza after explosive device lands in Israel

Some 8,000 protesters resumed the weekly demonstrations, or “March of Return,” against Israel along the border fence along the Gaza Strip, throwing grenades and explosive devices towards Israeli troops.

Mar. 3, 2019
Palestinian supporters of Hamas participated in a violent rally marking the 31st anniversary of the founding of the terror organization that runs Gaza, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on Dec. 14, 2018. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Palestinian supporters of Hamas participated in a violent rally marking the 31st anniversary of the founding of the terror organization that runs Gaza, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on Dec. 14, 2018. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.

An Israel Defense Forces’ aircraft attacked a Hamas outpost in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday after an incendiary device was flown into a nearby Israeli community.

The incendiary device was attached to balloons but did not cause any damage.

On Friday, some 8,000 protesters resumed the weekly demonstrations, or “March of Return,” against Israel along the border fence along the Gaza Strip, throwing grenades and improvised explosive devices towards Israeli troops.

Some protesters also tried to cross into Israel. According to Palestinian officials, 11 protesters sustained moderate wounds.

The weekly demonstrations will mark their one-year anniversary at the end of the month.

IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi considers the Gaza theater to be particularly combustible and has recently instructed troops to gear up readiness for a potential flare-up.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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