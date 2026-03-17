IDF chief: ‘Significant achievements recorded overnight in Iran’

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Tuesday morning that “significant achievements were recorded overnight in Iran” as part of Jerusalem and Washington’s join military campaign launched on Feb. 28 to remove the threats from the regime.

During a situational assessment, the military leader said the “preventive” actions have the “potential to influence the gains” of the operation, codenamed “Roaring Lion.”

Zamir noted that the overnight achievements “follow additional significant preventive actions carried out in recent days in Iran against external elements, including those connected to the Palestinian arena. Among other activities, senior terror operatives from Gaza and Judea and Samaria, who were hiding in a safe house in Tehran, were thwarted.”

He also said that “the IDF continues to operate with force against a series of targets in Iran. Alongside the ongoing damage and attrition to its military capabilities and industrial production capabilities, we are acting against elements of the Revolutionary Guards and the regime’s instruments of repression.”

Zamir praised the coordination with the American military, whose operation against the Iranian regime is codenamed “Epic Fury.”

“We are continuing to concentrate forces and conduct precise and targeted ground operations. Cooperation between the IDF and the U.S. Central Command continues to strengthen, with joint actions contributing to enhanced operational achievements. We will continue to act decisively to remove threats to the residents of Israel,” he said.

Zamir also touched on comments he made the previous day on the campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“The campaign against Hezbollah and the removal of threats from the communities of the north continues to constitute another central arena of activity. We are continuing to concentrate forces and expand the ground operation,” he said.

IDF chief approves continued targeted operation in Lebanon

Zamir has approved plans for continued limited, targeted operations in the Northern Command as Israeli troops press a ground campaign against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon, the military said on Monday.

Visiting the Northern Command with commander Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, Zamir held a situational assessment, met troops in the field and discussed plans with division commanders, according to the statement.

“We are preparing for what comes next and reinforcing the Northern Command with additional troops in order to strengthen the forward defensive posture, deepen the damage to Hezbollah, and push the threat away from the communities in the north,” Zamir said.

Zamir said more than 400 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed so far in the northern arena, including senior members of the Iran-backed terrorist group, and described the fighting as a war for the organization’s survival.

“Iran is the primary arena. Weakening the regime and its capabilities will weaken the entire radical axis, including the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The operation against Hezbollah is another central front,” Zamir said.

“Every blow to the military build-up capabilities of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also harms Hezbollah’s armament and funding capabilities. The impact of the strike and the weakening of the radical regime in Iran is also being felt in the operation against Hezbollah,” he continued.

“Over the past two weeks, we launched a limited, targeted ground operation in Southern Lebanon with the objective of pushing the threat away from the border and ensuring long-term security for the residents of northern Israel,” he said.