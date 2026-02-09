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News   Israel News

IDF detains more than 20 terrorists in Judea and Samaria

Police raided an office in Hebron where Israeli and foreign passports were allegedly forged.

JNS Staff
IDF Troops
Israel Defense Forces soldiers conducting a counter-terrorism operation in Judea and Samaria on Feb. 8, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Feb. 9, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) apprehended more than 20 Palestinian terrorists and wanted individuals overnight Sunday in counter-terrorism operations across Judea and Samaria.

The IDF Samaria Brigade arrested a terrorist involved in the purchase and possession of weapons, as well as in planning to harm Israeli soldiers and civilians, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Four more suspects were detained during the operation in the area.

In a separate operation, IDF troops and Border Police fighters apprehended seven terrorists involved in the production of explosives and weapons trafficking in the area of Ya’bad, west of Jenin in northern Samaria.

Nine other terrorists, including three who attempted to harm IDF soldiers, were arrested in other activities overnight.

Additionally, Israeli authorities arrested overnight Sunday a Palestinian from Hebron on suspicion of forging Israeli and foreign passports, among other certificates, the Israel Police said.

An undercover investigation was carried out in recent months by the Intelligence and Investigations Unit of the Hebron Police station over suspicions relating to forgery and fraud offenses, the statement read.

Together with IDF soldiers, detectives and patrol forces from the Hebron Police station of the Judea District raided the suspect’s office in Hebron, police said.

Cellular phones, computers and documents were confiscated.

According to police, the 26-year-old suspect forged passports, certificates, travel permits and residency permits for Palestinians.

The suspect was transferred for further questioning at the Hebron Police station and will be brought before a court for a remand hearing to extend his detention. The investigation into the suspicions is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected, the police added.

Police Seize Items in Hebron
The items seized by Israel Police officers in an office in Hebron. Credit: Police Spokesperson’s Unit.

Last week, IDF counter-terrorism operations resulted in the arrest of about 60 Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, the Israeli military said on Feb. 7.

Among those detained in the Jenin area in northern Samaria were 15 wanted individuals, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives involved in the manufacture of explosive devices.

The IDF’s Etzion Brigade, operating near Hebron in Judea, demolished the home in the Palestinian city of Halhul of the terrorist who murdered Shalev Zvuluny, 22, at a shopping compound at the Gush Etzion Junction on July 10.

Israeli forces also confiscated six firearms, 10 airsoft weapons and dozens of additional weapons and munitions, as well as funds intended to finance terrorist activities, the military said.

IDF Judea and Samaria Terrorism
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