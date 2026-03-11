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News   Israel News

IDF hits wave of targets in Iran, destroying regime’s repression apparatus

Internal Iranian security forces “have for years been responsible for executing terror activities,” the Israeli military said.

Mar. 11, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld

IDF hits wave of targets in Iran, destroying regime’s repression apparatus

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Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at the Israeli Air Forces' Tel Nof Airbase, March 10, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at the Israeli Air Forces’ Tel Nof Airbase, March 10, 2026. Credit: IDF.

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday declared it had dismantled most key assets of Iran’s internal security forces in Ilam province, a western region that became a flashpoint during the anti-regime protests that swept the Islamic Republic earlier this year.

Security forces and members of the Basij—the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ volunteer militia—"carried out many terror attacks and brutally repressed internal protests during demonstrations that took place across Iran in the December–January period,” the IDF stated.

Since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, Israeli Air Force jets struck the local headquarters of Tehran’s internal security forces, including barracks of a special forces unit; an office of the regime’s Intelligence Ministry; an IRGC command center responsible for battalions that suppress protests; and several Basij and IRGC infrastructures used to reinforce the regime’s control, it said.

The IDF noted that the damage to repression and control mechanisms in the Ilam province, which borders Iraq and has a significant Kurdish population, was just “one example of many” of its recent operations.

The security forces “form part of the Iranian regime’s security apparatus and have for years been responsible for executing terror activities,” said the army, noting that they also lead Tehran’s main “repression efforts against internal protests, particularly in recent periods, using severe violence, mass arrests, and force against civilian demonstrators.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, in a message to the Iranian people posted to X on Tuesday night, stressed that the joint Israeli-U.S. war against the “tyrants of Teheran” was “a historic war for liberty.”

“The ayatollah is no more, and I know you don’t want him replaced with another tyrant. So you must act. We are creating the conditions for you to do so. We have hit countless regime targets,” it said. “We have taken out thousands of IRGC thugs and hundreds of their missile launchers.”

Israeli and U.S. forces are focused on regime targets only and are doing their best not to harm Iranian noncombatants, according to the PMO.

“We are your ally. Your best ally,” Jerusalem’s statement continued. “We fully respect your sovereignty, culture and heritage. You asked for help and help has arrived. In the coming days we will create the conditions for you to grasp your destiny.”

“Your dreams will become a reality. When the time is right, and that time is fast approaching, we will pass the torch to you,” the PMO revealed, adding: “Be ready to seize the moment!”

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at the Israeli Air Forces' Tel Nof Airbase, March 10, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at the Israeli Air Forces’ Tel Nof Airbase, March 10, 2026. Credit: IDF.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, during a tour of the IAF’s Tel Nof Airbase on Tuesday, commended personnel for “striking targets with great precision” after months of planning “Operation Roaring Lion.”

“We are carrying out many missions here in an extraordinary manner,” Zamir said. “Aerial operations that were planned two months ago are now setting out.”

The chief of staff added, “There are still major challenges ahead, and we must not become complacent for even a moment. I trust you, I trust the IAF and I trust the IDF to move forward with great strength and great faith—to deliver victory for the people of Israel and to win this war.”

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that the U.S. military made “major strides” toward achieving victory in “Operation Epic Fury,” which it launched alongside Israel on Feb. 28.

“America’s warriors are winning this important fight at an even faster pace than we anticipated,” Leavitt stated as she tweeted Pentagon figures showing that Iranian missile and drone attacks were down following 5,000-plus strike on targets across the Islamic Republic.

“The terrorists will be defeated,” the press secretary declared.

In additional strikes in western Iran, the IDF took out several Iranian operatives as they were about to launch suicide UAVs toward Israeli territory, the army announced in a separate statement on Tuesday.

The IAF “eliminated several operatives in the cell following their entry to the launch site with the intent to launch UAVs,” the IDF stated, adding that troops operate “around the clock to dismantle the ballistic missile infrastructure and forces in western Iran in order to reduce—to the extent possible—the scope of missile fire toward Israeli territory.”

Air-raid sirens continued to blare throughout central Israel overnight on Tuesday, as the Islamic Republic fired at least four salvos of ballistic missiles at densely-populated civilian area in the Jewish state.

No injuries were reported in the latest Iranian missile assaults, Israel’s Magen David Adom medical emergency response group announced.

Iran IDF Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
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