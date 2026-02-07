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News   Israel News

IDF nabs 60 terrorists in Judea and Samaria

Troops demolished the residence of a Palestinian who in July murdered Shalev Zvuluny, 22, an Israeli from Kiryat Arba.

JNS Staff
An Israel Defense Forces soldier during a counter-terrorism operation in Judea and Samaria during the week of Feb. 1, 2026. Credit: IDF.
An Israel Defense Forces soldier during a counter-terrorism operation in Judea and Samaria during the week of Feb. 1, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Feb. 7, 2026 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces counter-terrorism operations resulted in the arrest of about 60 Palestinians in Judea and Samaria this past week.

Among those detained in the Jenin area in northern Samaria were 15 wanted individuals, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives involved in the manufacture of explosive devices, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement on Saturday.

The IDF’s Etzion Brigade, operating near Hebron in Judea, demolished the home in the Palestinian city of Halhul of the terrorist who murdered Shalev Zvuluny, 22, at a shopping compound at the Gush Etzion Junction on July 10.

Israeli forces also confiscated six firearms, 10 airsoft weapons and dozens of additional weapons and munitions, as well as funds intended to finance terrorist activities, the military said.

On Wednesday night, an Israeli civilian was lightly wounded when Palestinians hurled stones at vehicles traveling along Route 443 near the village of Beit Ur al-Tahta, west of Ramallah in Samaria, the IDF said.

Officers from the Judea and Samaria Police District’s Modi’in Illit station and soldiers responded to the scene.

The injured motorist was hit by glass shards and evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

IDF Judea and Samaria Defense and Security Terrorism
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