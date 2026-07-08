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First time in 2,000 years: Israel carrying out conservation work at Tomb of the Patriarchs
“The government is showing that Jewish heritage will not be allowed to fall into the hands of people who want to erase our history and identity,” Jewish Community of Hebron representative told JNS.
July 5, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israel News
Israeli couple kidnapped together on Oct. 7 celebrate nuptials
A friend who spent time in captivity with the groom congratulated the newlyweds, saying, “You aren’t a pair of lovebirds, you are a pair of warriors.”
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Hamas dissolves Gaza administrative body in apparent symbolic move
The terror group “is buying time and engaging in spin,” an Israeli official charged.
July 6, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israel News
Katz: Any Iranian leader seeking Israel’s destruction will be eliminated
“The destroyer has been destroyed,” the Israeli defense minister said as Ali Khamenei’s funeral procession got underway.
July 6, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
,
Amelie Botbol
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
World News
Trump on Iran ceasefire, MoU: ‘I think it’s over’
The U.S. president slammed Tehran’s leaders as “scum” and dismissed further truce talks as a complete waste of time.
July 8, 2026
Joshua Marks
World News
US attacks 80 Iranian targets in Strait of Hormuz
CENTCOM forces struck military sites to protect international commerce after the regime attacked three commercial vessels.
July 8, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Experts divided on whether Turkey is ‘NATO member in name only’ or closer ally than ever
As NATO leaders meet in Ankara, JNS spoke with former U.S. envoy James Jeffrey and JINSA’s Blaise Misztal about why U.S. and Israeli officials disagree about Turkey.
July 7, 2026
Andrew Bernard
U.S. News
US launches ‘powerful strikes’ on Iran in response to fire on ships in Hormuz
“Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous and a clear violation of the ceasefire,” said CENTCOM.
July 7, 2026
World
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Canada
Australia
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Katz: Any Iranian leader seeking Israel’s destruction will be eliminated
“The destroyer has been destroyed,” the Israeli defense minister said as Ali Khamenei’s funeral procession got underway.
July 6, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
,
Amelie Botbol
World News
Krakow Jewish Festival draws thousands amid renewed interest in Poland’s Jewish heritage
“Compared to what we see going on in Europe, Poland is much more tolerant of Jews,” Israeli Ambassador to Poland Yaakov Finkelstein told JNS.
July 5, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. News
After exploring family’s Holocaust roots, Jesse Eisenberg to receive Polish citizenship
The American actor, writer and director said he pursued citizenship to reconnect with his family’s heritage and to spend more of his career working in Central Europe.
July 6, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
World News
WATCH: Pakistan will ‘march together’ with Iran ‘under all circumstances,’ PM says
Islamabad helped mediate the June 17 MoU between Tehran and Washington.
July 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Analysis
Yaakov Lappin
Shimon Sherman
Analysis
The year that could change Europe—and prove decisive for Israel
Internal crises and shifting public sentiment across three major European powers threaten to alter the European Union’s diplomatic stance toward Jerusalem.
July 3, 2026
Nissan Shtrauchler
Analysis
‘Agreement drives a wedge between Iran and Lebanon’
A precedent-setting deal allows the IDF to operate against Hezbollah, but the Lebanese army’s capacity is in doubt, experts tell JNS.
July 6, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Analysis
‘A tremendous mistake’
Trump’s plan to support Turkey’s indigenous fighter project raises concern in Israel and the United States.
July 7, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Yisrael Medad
Editor-in-Chief
Are the Democrats to become America’s anti-Israel party?
The prospects for two Pennsylvania Democrats paint a dismal picture. And right now, it’s difficult to envision the party nominating a presidential candidate who supports the Jewish state.
July 6, 2026 09:45 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
On FIFA, ‘football’ and faith
A valuable lesson from the World Cup: Everybody has ground rules.
July 6, 2026 05:00 PM
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Opinion
Taping over Zion
The Jews must stop answering antisemites with a crouch instead of a spine.
July 8, 2026 05:30 AM
Daniel Winston
Opinion
Rising Democratic Socialists are not just anti-Zionist, but anti-American
Today’s emerging ultra-left candidates do nothing to disguise their support of Marxist values.
July 8, 2026 01:01 AM
Jason Shvili
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Did Iran turn Khamenei’s funeral into a propaganda victory?
July 8, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / The Quad
Are Iran nuclear talks giving Tehran more time?
July 8, 2026
Emily Schrader
,
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What Khamenei’s funeral says about the next Iran-Israel showdown
July 7, 2026
Ruthie Blum
,
Mark Regev
JNS TV / Judeacation
Are Iranian drones the next threat in Judea and Samaria?
July 6, 2026
Josh Hasten
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Israel News
First time in 2,000 years: Israel carrying out conservation work at Tomb of the Patriarchs
“The government is showing that Jewish heritage will not be allowed to fall into the hands of people who want to erase our history and identity,” Jewish Community of Hebron representative told JNS.
July 5, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Column
God bless America
No question, we have a fight on our hands here. Yet it is one we enter into armed with hope.
July 3, 2026
Ben Cohen
World News
Krakow Jewish Festival draws thousands amid renewed interest in Poland’s Jewish heritage
“Compared to what we see going on in Europe, Poland is much more tolerant of Jews,” Israeli Ambassador to Poland Yaakov Finkelstein told JNS.
July 5, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Opinion
‘Judeo-Christian values’ is a slogan, not a history
The phrase elides an often-painful history and the distinctiveness of Jewish ideas.
July 4, 2026
Stuart N. Brotman
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
Antisemitism
French Jews chased by mob in Barcelona
Visitors described dozens surrounding, spitting at and threatening them for 90 minutes after they left a synagogue following Shabbat services.
July 6, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Antisemitism
Jewish man attacked in Toronto by self-identified ‘Houthi’
The assailant swung a parking pylon at the victim, yelling that Jews are “baby killers committing genocide.”
July 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Herzog says Israel ‘here to stay’ after Turkish FM’s remarks
The Jewish state is “a blessing to the world,” the president said.
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israeli minister: Turkish FM in ‘excellent company’ with Hitler and Goebbels
Hakan Fidan recently described Israeli authorities as “a burden that humanity can no longer bear.”
July 4, 2026
JNS Staff
,
Amelie Botbol
Features
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Entebbe Anniversary
‘Then they heard Hebrew’
On the 50th anniversary of “Operation Entebbe,” former Sayeret Matkal commando Gadi Ilan reflects on the daring rescue mission—and the faces of the hostages he has never forgotten.
July 3, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Maccabiah 2026
Jewish unity takes center stage as 2026 Maccabiah opens in Jerusalem
Thousands of Jewish athletes from a record 43 countries gathered at Teddy Stadium to launch the “Jewish Olympics,” with moving tributes to hostages, wounded soldiers and Israel’s fallen.
July 2, 2026
Howard Blas
Feature
North American student leaders connect with Jewish roots in Judea and Samaria
“It’s difficult to stand among ancient stones and not recognize the power of a people maintaining a connection to places that have shaped their story for thousands of years,” said one participant.
June 24, 2026
Steve Linde
U.S.-Israel Ties
National Library marks US 250th anniversary with exhibits, concerts and panel discussions
Special events highlight the shared history and enduring ties between the United States and Israel.
July 3, 2026
Linda Gradstein
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
Editor-in-Chief
On its 250th birthday, Jews mustn’t abandon the fight for America
If the United States is lost to the woke left or the woke right, the consequences for Jews and the world are unimaginable. Now isn’t the time to write it off.
July 2, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
U.S. News
South Florida-born Israeli crowned ‘Miss Israel’ 2026 in Miami
“If I’m the first Jew or first Israeli that anyone meets, I want them to have a good impression of who I am and who we are as a people,” Danielle Yablonka told JNS.
July 2, 2026
Vita Fellig
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: NJ club that canceled heavy metal music festival says organizers scrubbed Nazi imagery from initial ad
“Even the promotional poster we received from the organizers was different and contained no Nazi symbols or extremist imagery,” the club’s board of directors told JNS.
June 26, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Opinion
A Zionist response to the owner of Poetica Coffee
When push comes to shove, better a hurtful statement than someone getting hurt.
July 1, 2026
Walter E. Block
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
App
Israel
U.S.
World
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Republish JNS Content
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More
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Republish JNS Content
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First time in 2,000 years: Israel carrying out conservation work at Tomb of the Patriarchs
“The government is showing that Jewish heritage will not be allowed to fall into the hands of people who want to erase our history and identity,” Jewish Community of Hebron representative told JNS.
July 5, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israel News
Israeli couple kidnapped together on Oct. 7 celebrate nuptials
A friend who spent time in captivity with the groom congratulated the newlyweds, saying, “You aren’t a pair of lovebirds, you are a pair of warriors.”
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Hamas dissolves Gaza administrative body in apparent symbolic move
The terror group “is buying time and engaging in spin,” an Israeli official charged.
July 6, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israel News
Katz: Any Iranian leader seeking Israel’s destruction will be eliminated
“The destroyer has been destroyed,” the Israeli defense minister said as Ali Khamenei’s funeral procession got underway.
July 6, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
,
Amelie Botbol
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
World News
Trump on Iran ceasefire, MoU: ‘I think it’s over’
The U.S. president slammed Tehran’s leaders as “scum” and dismissed further truce talks as a complete waste of time.
July 8, 2026
Joshua Marks
World News
US attacks 80 Iranian targets in Strait of Hormuz
CENTCOM forces struck military sites to protect international commerce after the regime attacked three commercial vessels.
July 8, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Experts divided on whether Turkey is ‘NATO member in name only’ or closer ally than ever
As NATO leaders meet in Ankara, JNS spoke with former U.S. envoy James Jeffrey and JINSA’s Blaise Misztal about why U.S. and Israeli officials disagree about Turkey.
July 7, 2026
Andrew Bernard
U.S. News
US launches ‘powerful strikes’ on Iran in response to fire on ships in Hormuz
“Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous and a clear violation of the ceasefire,” said CENTCOM.
July 7, 2026
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
Israel News
Katz: Any Iranian leader seeking Israel’s destruction will be eliminated
“The destroyer has been destroyed,” the Israeli defense minister said as Ali Khamenei’s funeral procession got underway.
July 6, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
,
Amelie Botbol
World News
Krakow Jewish Festival draws thousands amid renewed interest in Poland’s Jewish heritage
“Compared to what we see going on in Europe, Poland is much more tolerant of Jews,” Israeli Ambassador to Poland Yaakov Finkelstein told JNS.
July 5, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. News
After exploring family’s Holocaust roots, Jesse Eisenberg to receive Polish citizenship
The American actor, writer and director said he pursued citizenship to reconnect with his family’s heritage and to spend more of his career working in Central Europe.
July 6, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
World News
WATCH: Pakistan will ‘march together’ with Iran ‘under all circumstances,’ PM says
Islamabad helped mediate the June 17 MoU between Tehran and Washington.
July 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Analysis
Yaakov Lappin
Shimon Sherman
Analysis
The year that could change Europe—and prove decisive for Israel
Internal crises and shifting public sentiment across three major European powers threaten to alter the European Union’s diplomatic stance toward Jerusalem.
July 3, 2026
Nissan Shtrauchler
Analysis
‘Agreement drives a wedge between Iran and Lebanon’
A precedent-setting deal allows the IDF to operate against Hezbollah, but the Lebanese army’s capacity is in doubt, experts tell JNS.
July 6, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Analysis
‘A tremendous mistake’
Trump’s plan to support Turkey’s indigenous fighter project raises concern in Israel and the United States.
July 7, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Yisrael Medad
Editor-in-Chief
Are the Democrats to become America’s anti-Israel party?
The prospects for two Pennsylvania Democrats paint a dismal picture. And right now, it’s difficult to envision the party nominating a presidential candidate who supports the Jewish state.
July 6, 2026 09:45 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
On FIFA, ‘football’ and faith
A valuable lesson from the World Cup: Everybody has ground rules.
July 6, 2026 05:00 PM
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Opinion
Taping over Zion
The Jews must stop answering antisemites with a crouch instead of a spine.
July 8, 2026 05:30 AM
Daniel Winston
Opinion
Rising Democratic Socialists are not just anti-Zionist, but anti-American
Today’s emerging ultra-left candidates do nothing to disguise their support of Marxist values.
July 8, 2026 01:01 AM
Jason Shvili
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Did Iran turn Khamenei’s funeral into a propaganda victory?
July 8, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / The Quad
Are Iran nuclear talks giving Tehran more time?
July 8, 2026
Emily Schrader
,
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What Khamenei’s funeral says about the next Iran-Israel showdown
July 7, 2026
Ruthie Blum
,
Mark Regev
JNS TV / Judeacation
Are Iranian drones the next threat in Judea and Samaria?
July 6, 2026
Josh Hasten
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Israel News
First time in 2,000 years: Israel carrying out conservation work at Tomb of the Patriarchs
“The government is showing that Jewish heritage will not be allowed to fall into the hands of people who want to erase our history and identity,” Jewish Community of Hebron representative told JNS.
July 5, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Column
God bless America
No question, we have a fight on our hands here. Yet it is one we enter into armed with hope.
July 3, 2026
Ben Cohen
World News
Krakow Jewish Festival draws thousands amid renewed interest in Poland’s Jewish heritage
“Compared to what we see going on in Europe, Poland is much more tolerant of Jews,” Israeli Ambassador to Poland Yaakov Finkelstein told JNS.
July 5, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Opinion
‘Judeo-Christian values’ is a slogan, not a history
The phrase elides an often-painful history and the distinctiveness of Jewish ideas.
July 4, 2026
Stuart N. Brotman
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
Antisemitism
French Jews chased by mob in Barcelona
Visitors described dozens surrounding, spitting at and threatening them for 90 minutes after they left a synagogue following Shabbat services.
July 6, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Antisemitism
Jewish man attacked in Toronto by self-identified ‘Houthi’
The assailant swung a parking pylon at the victim, yelling that Jews are “baby killers committing genocide.”
July 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Herzog says Israel ‘here to stay’ after Turkish FM’s remarks
The Jewish state is “a blessing to the world,” the president said.
July 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israeli minister: Turkish FM in ‘excellent company’ with Hitler and Goebbels
Hakan Fidan recently described Israeli authorities as “a burden that humanity can no longer bear.”
July 4, 2026
JNS Staff
,
Amelie Botbol
Features
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Entebbe Anniversary
‘Then they heard Hebrew’
On the 50th anniversary of “Operation Entebbe,” former Sayeret Matkal commando Gadi Ilan reflects on the daring rescue mission—and the faces of the hostages he has never forgotten.
July 3, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Maccabiah 2026
Jewish unity takes center stage as 2026 Maccabiah opens in Jerusalem
Thousands of Jewish athletes from a record 43 countries gathered at Teddy Stadium to launch the “Jewish Olympics,” with moving tributes to hostages, wounded soldiers and Israel’s fallen.
July 2, 2026
Howard Blas
Feature
North American student leaders connect with Jewish roots in Judea and Samaria
“It’s difficult to stand among ancient stones and not recognize the power of a people maintaining a connection to places that have shaped their story for thousands of years,” said one participant.
June 24, 2026
Steve Linde
U.S.-Israel Ties
National Library marks US 250th anniversary with exhibits, concerts and panel discussions
Special events highlight the shared history and enduring ties between the United States and Israel.
July 3, 2026
Linda Gradstein
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
Editor-in-Chief
On its 250th birthday, Jews mustn’t abandon the fight for America
If the United States is lost to the woke left or the woke right, the consequences for Jews and the world are unimaginable. Now isn’t the time to write it off.
July 2, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
U.S. News
South Florida-born Israeli crowned ‘Miss Israel’ 2026 in Miami
“If I’m the first Jew or first Israeli that anyone meets, I want them to have a good impression of who I am and who we are as a people,” Danielle Yablonka told JNS.
July 2, 2026
Vita Fellig
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: NJ club that canceled heavy metal music festival says organizers scrubbed Nazi imagery from initial ad
“Even the promotional poster we received from the organizers was different and contained no Nazi symbols or extremist imagery,” the club’s board of directors told JNS.
June 26, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Opinion
A Zionist response to the owner of Poetica Coffee
When push comes to shove, better a hurtful statement than someone getting hurt.
July 1, 2026
Walter E. Block
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
App
Israel
U.S.
World
Analysis
Opinion
JNS TV
Jewish Life
Antisemitism
Features
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The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
App
More
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